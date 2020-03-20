This is the YouTube Fitness Channel You Need When You’re Stuck at Home

For many, fitness studios are critical to nourish both body and mind. Research has found that in addition to physiological benefits, exercise does, in fact, boost your emotions and mood. There is a reason for the phrase "runner's high” and that post-workout euphoria is backed by science.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, gyms have been shutting down, and there’s a good chance your regular fitness routine or class has been disrupted. You might now be finding it hard to self-motivate without the structure of a scheduled class or the group support you’ve previously relied on. Don’t despair. One great way to stay active in the current quarantine climate is to tap into one of the many free, online resources. One of our favorites we’ve been enjoying here at The Beet is POPSUGAR Fitness. They have hundreds of free video classes all available on-demand through their YouTube channel. From quick 10-minute classes—perfect for a short break while working from home—to 60-minute high-intensity workouts, there is something for everyone.

Weekly sample video workout plan:

Tips to help you stay on track with your workouts:

Put your workouts on your calendar. Committing to a day and time—just as you would book or sign up through your fitness studio—will help you stay accountable and on track.

Or, try hosting a group, “digital workout” session and invite friends through the easy-to-you ZOOM conference call platform. (ZOOM has free conferencing tools it recently released to help people through this difficult time.) Tools like ZOOM are not just for businesses; they can be a vital resource for family and friends wanting to stay connected. After you make it through your first week of digital workouts, host an online happy hour and share an “e-bottle” of wine with friends...another great way to share a much-need moment of Zen with your loved ones.