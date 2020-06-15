What if we told you there was an avocado-based ice cream pop that we can’t stop dreaming about? What if we told you said pops come in flavors like Chocolate Oh Fudge!, and Cookies n’ Dream?

Well, it’s time to acquaint yourself with Laguna Beach, California-based Modern Pop, founded by Julie and Brad Podolec in their quest to find a frozen fruit bar they could feel confident in feeding to their teething infant that wasn’t laden with sugar and icky added ingredients. Their line of vegan, fruit pops contains fruit as the first ingredient and has less sugar than most competitors, and includes fantastic flavors like Raspberry Pomegranate, Pineapple, Mango, and others.

Credit: Modern Pop

Now, we’re swooning for their new launch of vegan, avocado-based ice cream pops. Low in sugar (each bar contains 10 grams of sugar or less), these bars currently are available in four flavors: Chocolate Oh Fudge, Cookies n’ Cream, and Mint Chip, along with a Fudgesicle-style “Fudgies” flavor. All have a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a six-pack and you can find them at supermarkets like Sprouts, Kroger, and natural grocers in select markets across the country.

Whether you’re new to dairy-free ice cream or have been doing the plant-based thing for years, we promise you’ll never look at an avocado the same way after you’ve had your first avocado-based Modern Pop. With an ingredient list you can recognize and a delightful taste that you won’t soon forget, we think we just found our official dessert of the summer. (Mental note to self: Make this healthy vegetable salad with sliced avocado and hummus for dinner to segue into our avocado-centric dessert.)

So kick back, grab your favorite lounge chair, a pool float, or a cozy couch corner near you and indulge a little, though it will certainly be no easy task deciding which flavor to sample first. And lest we forget, we will be splurging on a pair of Modern Pop’s Flying Pineapple or Strawberry Lemonade yoga leggings to pair with dessert. Sun salutations first, avocado worship later, dear readers.