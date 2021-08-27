The Beet’s Editors’ 6 Favorite Plant-Based Items to Buy This Week

Every week, it seems there are more amazing, interesting, and delicious plant-based products hitting the market, from non-dairy coffee creamers to kombuchas, meatless pepperoni pizza, and even coffee with ashwagandha! That's why each week, the Editors of The Beet help you find the items that are worth trying and buying since when you get to the freezer at Whole Foods, there are just too many choices to make sense of at that moment. These products make it easier to eat plant-based and enjoy every bite.

Here are the latest plant-based products to add to your grocery list or cart, that can make your decision to go plant-based easier and more satisfying right now. Check out the favorite plant-based products of the week from the editors of The Beet, and share yours on The Beet's Facebook page. We all want to be healthy and plant-based together. What's your pick of the week? Here are ours.

Lucy's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Daily Harvest

Just when you think you can't love a company more, Daily Harvest proves you wrong by releasing a new crop of organic, healthy plant-based harvest bowls, and latte beverages with adaptogens, plus a new lineup of satisfying smoothies (try the banana and almond or the passion fruit and pineapple) to make it even easier to be plant-based. Examples of what I'm loving right now: The new DH harvest bowl with Gigante beans, savoy cabbage, brussels sprouts, red onion, cumin, and oregano, all mixed together for a svelte 220 calories. Or start the day with an oat bowl made out of organic blueberries, raspberries, oats, and mulberries, with just the right amount of dragon fruit.

And as if that weren't enough to get you excited about DH's latest offerings, they innovated a new coffee + almond latte in a pod that lets you make your favorite latte (all you have to do is add plant-based milk of your choosing), either hot or cold. But what sets this one apart is that it contains organic ashwagandha root powder along with cordyceps mushroom powder, so you get all the focus and buzz you need in order to power through that morning work pile – without the usual crash that follows your caffeine infusion. Order your new favorites delivered to your door this week, at Daily Harvest.

Stephanie's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Califia Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer

It may still be a scorching 90 degrees here in New York City, but I'm already set on ushering in Autumn. Although I can't have the chilly weather and crunchy leaves just yet, Califia's Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer is getting me in the mood to celebrate. Rich, warm, and comforting, this dairy-free creamer has a smooth, round taste, and is spiced to perfection, adding the essence of fall to any mug of coffee.

While this creamer might be fit for the perfect cup of joe, I've also been using it to add a bit of autumnal flare to pancakes and baked goods, where it adds a dash of sweetness and some cinnamony notes. What I really love about this product is that unlike other flavored creamers on the market, this bottle isn't overly sweet and just adds a hit of sugar to your cup, rather than drowning out the notes of the coffee.

You can purchase Califia products in most grocery stores, or on the Califia website.

Louisa's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Vegan Nights by Dr. Vegan

If you struggle to sleep, Vegan Nights by Dr. Vegan may help you to drift into slumber. It’s a nootropic formula made with natural vegan ingredients. Nootropics are supplements or products containing ingredients that are proven by research to help people sleep and relax. However, some products on the market are inferior, either containing insufficient amounts of the active ingredients, added synthetic fillers, or are not vegan.

Having been sent this product to try, both myself and my family members took one capsule before bed and noticed a difference. The dosage can be up to two capsules so the effect may be stronger if someone does this. Everyone reported dropping off quicker than they usually do. I have since tried the product again and noticed that I sleep more deeply during the first part of the night.

Vegan Nights contains a blend of natural herbs, amino acids such as l-theanine, minerals, and 5-HTP. 5-HTP is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin - the chemicals responsible for mood and sleep. Good sleep hygiene such as avoiding blue light, having a wind-down routine, and a regular bedtime would always be my first go-to solutions, but this product may give someone the rest they need to get back on track.

A word of caution, however - if you’re taking antidepressants you may not be able to take this product, and anyone who has a health condition or is taking any type of medication should check with their doctor first.

Caitlin's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

BFree Wraps

Wraps are my all-time favorite lunch because it takes no time or effort to make while also being filling and nutritious. As someone who is both gluten-free and plant-based, it can be hard to find wraps that are healthy, have a good consistency, and taste delicious. I stumbled upon BFree wraps at Publix a couple of weeks ago and I am now hooked. BFree is the first gluten-free wrap that satisfies both my gluten-free and non-gluten-free family members. The wraps are soft, extremely flavorful, and taste healthy.

Some of my favorite wraps I like to make are vegan caesar salad with air-fried tofu, buffalo cauliflower with vegan blue cheese, or veggies with lemon and garlic hummus. I highly recommend warming the wrap in the microwave or on the stovetop before eating them. If you're looking for an allergen-friendly wrap, then BFree is for you: It is gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, nut-free, and non-GMO. They are also lower in calories and are a good source of fiber. You can find BFree in many different flavors including Quinoa and Chia Seed, Avocado (my personal favorite) Sweet Potato, and Multigrain.

You can buy BFree wraps on Amazon here.

Hailey's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream

There's a reason why everyone in the beauty, skincare world is talking about this product. If you’re looking for a quality, high-end face cream that lasts all day with just two pumps, then put Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream on your radar, it’s my newest obsession, as well as many others who rave about it on social media.

After I cleanse my face in the morning, I look forward to applying this cream that makes my skin appear fresh, hydrated, dewy, and glowing. People actually ask me what product I use that gives me a “shiny” look, and most of the time they think I’ll tell them it’s a makeup highlighter or sunscreen, and they all appear surprised to know it’s a face cream.

Before the Rich Cream, I’ve never experienced a unique texture in a face cream – it's not easy to explain. The cream is thick without being gloppy and applies very smoothly and has a glistening finish on the skin. It’s instantly hydrating, almost like a glass of water on a hot day, but for your face. I don't wear a ton of makeup, to begin with, so I consider this product my two in one because it enhances my features, as if I am wearing makeup.

I recommend trying this product for any occasion, and even more so if you need to hydrate your skin or want a natural dewy appearance to your look.

To purchase this product, visit Augustinus Bader’s website.

Max's Favorite Plant-Based Product of the Week

Pacific Foods Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup

The most important part of a soup is its foundation. More specifically, the key ingredient of a great soup is the broth. Pacific Foods makes it easy to head in the right direction in the kitchen, providing a wide range of plant-based vegetable broths packed with delicious and nutritious ingredients. My personal favorite is the Organic Creamy Plant-Based Broth with Herbs & Roasted Garlic. This broth is packed with 6 grams of protein, blended with delicious flavor to enhance the soup of the day.

Personally, I’ve used this Creamy Plant-Based Broth as the base of several soups and even when making certain pasta sauces. The plant-based broth is perfect for a potato and leek soup or even the base of a vegan creamy tomato soup. Beyond that, try the Creamy Plant-Based Broth in risotto or mushroom pasta to give the texture you’re wanting from those recipes.

Other Pacific Foods broths and soups, including the Moroccan Sweet Potato, make for amazing marinades and soup bases. The company is dedicated to serving plant-based soup options that work perfectly as summer ends and colder weather is about to begin.

Make sure to check out their website to browse through all of the company's vegan options.