Right now there is a vegan chocolate renaissance taking place with many health-conscious brands crafting delicious artisanal chocolate. Now is a perfect time to order a box for yourself, or pay it forward with a thinking-of-you gift to a friend, family member, colleague, or Mom. Let’s spread the joy of high-quality, better-for-you chocolate one delectable bar at a time. We’ve rounded up some seriously scrumptious, vegan, guilt-free treats that have the added benefit of being easily ordered online from the comfort of your home.

1. Kosterina, Almond Butter & Vanilla EVOO Dark Chocolate

Olive oil in a chocolate bar? Yes. We’ve died and gone to Grecian heaven.

It’s not every day you come across hand-crafted chocolate made with Greek extra virgin olive oil. Kosterina makes high-quality olive oil, but they’ve also expanded to now offer delectable guilt-free chocolate. Packed with polyphenols--antioxidants that protect the body's tissues against oxidative stress-- Kosterina Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil boosts the antioxidants naturally found in dark chocolate. The Almond Butter & Vanilla EVOO Dark Chocolate flavor is a must buy; it has a hard outer with creamy almond butter vanilla filling, all finished with a hint of sea salt. Even those that aren’t a fan of dark chocolate will be mesmerized by this goodie.

Price: $44.95 for 6 bars

2. JOJO’s, Goes Hawaiian chocolate bars

Perfectly portioned, protein-packed, guilt-free chocolate

Life is definitely sweeter with JOJO’s, the first chocolate brand to add plant-based protein--derived from the hemp seed--to its chocolate bars. The guilt-free premium dark chocolate comes perfectly portioned in individual single serving bars and has half the sugar of a traditional candy bar. All of JOJO’s products are keto, paleo, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and soy-free. You’ll find an assortment of flavors with 4-6 grams of protein per bar, zero grams of sugar (since sweetened with Erythritol) and 3 or more grams of fiber. The Goes Hawaiian flavor is The Beet’s top pick; with only 150 calories per bar, chocolate has never been so perfect.

Price: $14.99, 1 Bag (which includes 7 bars, not individually wrapped)

3. Raaka, Oat Milk Chocolate

Meet your new favorite oat-powered food

Clean, simple and ethically-sourced ingredients is what defines Raaka. Their Oat Milk flavor is reminiscent of a chocolate chip oatmeal cookie...you may even be inspired to get experimental, breaking it up and adding to a bowl of oatmeal, or adding to cookie dough before baking. With only six ingredients per bar, the artisan chocolate is crafted with Peruvian cacao, oats, pure maple sugar, toasted coconut, and a dash of vanilla bean.

Price: $14.95 for 3 bars.

4. The Good Chocolate, Ginger Dark Chocolate Bar

Guilt-free in all its glory

The Good Chocolate focuses on making chocolate without sugar, perfect for people seeking the freedom to indulge. Try the ginger flavor, which has little pieces of granular ginger for a tangy and sweet surprise in each bite. All chocolates are organic, low carb, keto, vegan and sugar-free. Bars are large (2.5 ounces per bar) and easy to portion out with little squares--a few squares as a post-dinner treat will surely satisfy any sweet craving.

Price: $36 for a pack of 6 bars

5. Hu Kitchen, Salty Dark Chocolate Bar

Ultra-clean, ultra-crisp, ultra-delicious

Sometimes, simple and clean is better. In the case of Hu Kitchen, that concept prevails. Bars are paleo, organic with no soy, no emulsifiers, refined sugar, or sugar alcohols. Our pick is their Salty Dark Chocolate flavor, sprinkled with French sea salt for a crisp and satisfying taste, but they have a range of delectable, inventive flavors online. For those looking for true clean eating, Hu is your new best friend.

Price: Pack of 4 bars, $25

6. Justin's, Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Sometimes mini is better!

Justin’s new mini peanut butter cups are perfectly sized for a little portion control. Individually wrapped mini cups are a craving-pleasing popper that you should have on hand for when your sweet tooth hits. Made with dark chocolate and filled with an organic creamy peanut butter center, this is an indulgent treat, but in small quantities guilt-free and extremely satisfying.

Price: $5.49, 1 bag (with 12 cups in each bag)

7. Lagusta’s Luscious, Strawberries and Cream

A luxury chocolate experience awaits you...

If you really want to feel fancy—or make someone else feel like royalty—you must consider Lagusta’s Luscious chocolate bark for your next sweet-treat splurge. There are several barks and other heavenly chocolates to choose from, but the Strawberries and Cream bark is a delight, perfectly amalgamating white and dark chocolate. Lagusta’s makes their own white chocolate from scratch; it took several years of iterations to reach perfection, and that they did. Each bark is also a true work of art.

Price: $15.00, 1, 5oz bar