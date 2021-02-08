The 10 Best Plant-Based CBD Gifts to Give This Valentine’s Day

CBD came hot onto the scene over the last few years with the promise of reduced anxiety, restful sleep….and yes, better sex. Just in time for Valentine's Day, we rounded up some of the best CBD gifts perfect to heat up your February 14th.

But first, a short CBD primer: CBD, short for cannabidiol, is the chemical compound derived from the marijuana and hemp plant. CBD is now in everything from beauty lotions to gummies for its relaxing qualities. It's even in dog food. Originally used for epilepsy and to help with cancer treatments, people swear that CBD helps with a slew of other health conditions like back pain, skin flare-ups, osteoarthritis, and more, including heightened sensation during sex. Many of these CBD solutions are said to help increase blood flow, heighten sensitivity, relieve tension and stress.

1. Saint Jane: Luxury Lip Shine

This high-shine luxury gloss delivers just the right amount of glam with micro amounts of CBD. Used throughout the day, you’ll get small amounts of CBD (often referred to as “microdosing”) to help you relax and destress before your hot date.

Rich with antioxidant-rich and nourishing ingredients to keep your lips moist, this gloss also contains 50mg of CBD per bottle. You may taste hints of botanicals like sunflower, chamomile, and aloe while you condition your lips. All Saint Jane's glosses are vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, and sustainably-sourced. Available on their website here and other retailers.

2. CBD Daily: CBD 3-in-1 Massage Candle

CBD Daily is a product line from Earthly Body, a family-owned company that has been creating high-quality, hemp-based natural personal care products since 1996; you can trust them for quality, plus all their products are vegan and Leaping Bunny Certified. Their CBD 3-in-1 Massage Candle denotes hints of eucalyptus, pine, and rosemary and can be used as a fragrant candle, massage oil, or body moisturizer. Use it as a fun and playful way to deliver CBD and satiate your need for a hot-wax moment.

3. Homesick: Four Twenty Candle

For that cannabis enthusiast in your life, this candle delivers a tasteful presentation and vibrant masculine smell with notes of bergamot and cedarwood, and musk. Made from soy wax blend and hand-poured in the USA. Available on their website, here.

Made with organic, sun-grown hemp from Colorado Springs and Oregon, Lulu’s makes some of the best CBD chocolate on the market...and the best part: they are all vegan. Lulu’s is also a brand you can trust since each product is third-party triple lab tested for purity and potency with lab reports are available on each product page. The Chocolate Hazelnut Truffles infused with CBD are a perfect gift for any chocolate lover. These truffles are made with organic cocoa and hazelnut butter, for a rich and creamy taste that will take you to your happy place with this combo of not one, but two, aphrodisiacs: chocolate and CBD.

5. Miss Grass: Miss Grass Sex Kit

Miss Grass is a CBD education website and e-store that curates and sells top of the line CBD products. This self-care sex kit comes with a number of goodies. It includes Foria’s Awaken CBD lubricant, a Miss Grass rose gold lighter case, Dame’s Kip vibrator in lavender, and a Boy Smells candle in Ash. All in a Miss Grass vinyl tote. Check out the Miss Grass Sex Kit, and other custom CBD kits on their website.

6. Foria: Intimacy Lubricant

Foria makes a number of CBD intimacy products including a lubricant infused with CBD that claims to increase blood flow to and intensifies sensations and help you feel ever-present in your most intimate moments. Foria also has intimacy CBD suppositories formulated to enhance pleasure by relaxing muscles and enhancing blood flow. Check out all the Floria healing and pleasure-enhancing products—all vegan— available on their website.

Apothacanna makes a broad range of oils and lotions for every occasion. Their Sexy Time Personal Intimacy Oil is a sure crowd pleaser, designed with a blend of jasmine, coconut, and argan essential oils to arouse the senses and “connect pleasure points” as they say. Another gift option is the Relieving Body Creme; especially for someone with skin issues, people report this has healed psoriasis, eczema, and other skin inflammation issues. Apothacanna uses food-grade essential oils, no parabens or waxes, plus products are non-GMO, vegan, and not tested on animals.

8. Extract Labs: CBD Muscle Cream

Help your partner feel immediate release with Extract Labs’ ultra-premium CBD muscle relief cream. This go-to for sore muscles is made with full-spectrum CBD—to give you all the benefits of the hemp plant—along with menthol and arnica. The veteran-owned company has gained popularity in the last few years and says it’s committed to sourcing only the purest, best-quality CBD oils grown from hemp in the USA. Find online, here.

9. Brown Girl jane: Balance Wellness Drops

Brown Girl jane, a CBD company founded by three Black women, is on a mission to support the everyday needs of its growing community of women. From better sleep to glowing skin, to overall balance, the powerhouse team delivers products that are always 100% vegan and made from USA-grown hemp. Their Balance Wellness Drops are the perfect way to get started with CBD and take day or night to relax and ease stress. Order on their website, here.

10. EOSSI Beauty: Facial Oil #8

It is said that there are benefits to CBD for topical use on your skin. EOSSI Beauty, founded by two women based in Colorado, proves this to be true with its luxurious CBD facial oil, delivered in a classy and tasteful presentation that makes for a perfect gift. In the powerful bottle, you’ll find botanical ingredients like argan oil, vitamin E, and the power ingredient, CBD, that can have a host of benefits, like reducing inflammation. EOSSI’s face oil provides you with a spectacular all-day glow. Try once, and you’ll see why this brand has gained a cult following with followers that swear by it. Purchase on EOSSI's website.

No matter which CBD (or THC) products you go with, we hope some of these novel offerings spice up your V-Day and beyond.