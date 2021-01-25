Plant-Based Brand Meatless Farm Set to Expand to the US This Year

Plant-based meat alternatives keep flooding the market, and meat-free shoppers are swarming to these new meat-free options. Meatless Farm, a plant-based company out of the UK, plans to take advantage of the spiking trend in the United States by spreading its wings across the Atlantic. The company announced in December that it plans to start heavily fundraising for a brick and mortar expansion in the US starting in 2021. The company hopes to raise $75 million in the new year to help with this move.

Founder Morten Toft Bech launched the company in 2016 in an effort to help people reduce their meat intake by producing an easy alternative for diners and shoppers who don’t know where to start when cutting animal protein from their diet. The company sells its product as a plant-based option that can be prepared in the same way as meat, while mirroring the taste and texture of the real thing.

“With appetites for plant-based foods only growing, we are happy to be expanding our footprint across the board and bring more Meatless Farm products to more people,” General Manager of Meatless Farm North America Kasper Vesth explained. “As a plant-based food company that is growing exponentially across the globe, we know what an influential market the US is, and we look forward to making even more announcements about distribution and retailer partnerships in the near future.

The company's mission to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place follow a worldwide trend of increasing demand for plant-based food substitutes. The Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and research company SPINS found a 90 percent increase in plant-based food sales compared to the same time last year.

Meatless Farm is partnering with retailers including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, Dash Mart, and Fresh Direct to get its products directly on the shelves. Partnerships with Earth Fare, Central Market, and Lowe’s Market are on the horizon for Meatless Farm. The final push is the brand's online store selling direct to the consumer that allows plant-based eaters a chance to shop from their homes.

Meatless Farm's current line of products consist of meat-free grounds, burgers, and staple breakfast products like “sausage” links and patties. These plant-based items are made from high quality, non-GMO ingredients, which the company proudly displays on its website. Meatless Farm’s expansion into the US markets will debut with 12 new products that will be released throughout 2021. Plant-based customers can look forward to new ways to incorporate plant-based meat products into their meals this year.