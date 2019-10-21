Our 9 Favorite Vegan Products at Target

Raise your hand if you’ve walked into Target on a mission to leave with bags filled only with those items on your shopping list and not, as per usual, buy all the extra goodies that tempted you while browsing the aisles. (Guilty!) It’s easy to get carried away on a Target run, and now you’ve got another reason to go: These vegan or plant-based foods you can scoop up while you shop. Put them on your list and make sure to add them to any healthy foods you already enjoy.

Justin’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

The standard peanut butter cups on the market may not be vegan, but thanks to Justin’s you don’t have to cut out chocolate if you’re living a vegan or plant-based lifestyle. Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are made from organic dark chocolate, peanuts, and cane sugar. While there are no milk products in these peanut butter cups, you may see “contains milk” on the label. This is because Justin’s is hyper-vigilant about possible cross-contact with their other products that do contain milk ingredients during the manufacturing process, so they want to ensure the safety of those who have dairy sensitivities.

The Beyond Burger by Beyond Meat

The Beyond Burger put plant-based burgers on the map, and this 100% vegan meat looks and cooks just like beef. And those “marbling specks” you see in burgers that are typically animal fat (and where much of the flavor comes from)? Beyond Burgers have them too, except they are made from healthier-for-you fats like coconut oil and cocoa butter. Plus, The Beyond Burger is also gluten- and soy-free to suit those with other dietary restrictions. With these plant-based patties in your fridge, you can whip up juicy burgers at home to help you get the protein you need, and keep all your-burger loving family members happy too.

Sweet Earth Burritos

There’s not always time to meal prep for your workweek lunches or cook something at home when you need to be on the go. Prepare for those moments by having one of Sweet Earth’s burritos on deck: both the Tiger Curry and the Breakfast Burrito are vegan. The Tiger Curry is made from lentils, seitan, potatoes, carrots, red bell peppers, and seasoned with a blend of spices including turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom. All you have to do is pop one in the microwave and you’ll have a plant-based meal ready to eat in minutes.

Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

Love to snack but hate the sluggish feeling that comes shortly after inhaling a bag of chips? Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn snack is free of the fake stuff like flavorings and artificial sugar, and each cup of it has just 70 calories. Certified gluten-free and packed with whole grain energy, this kettle corn makes it easy (and OK!) to mindlessly munch.

Hellmann's Vegan Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread

A sandwich doesn’t feel complete without some type of spread slathered in it. At Target, you can find Hellman’s certified vegan alternative that resembles the creamy richness of mayonnaise—without any of the eggs. (The first ingredient is soybean oil.) If you’re just starting to eat vegan or incorporate more plant-based foods into your life, swapping your traditional mayo for one like this is an easy way to take start taking those steps.

Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac Cheddar Flavor

When it comes to the best comfort foods, a warm bowl of gooey mac and cheese is right up there at the top of our list. The mac and cheese of your childhood may not be vegan, but Annie’s Organic Vegan Mac Cheddar Flavor sure is. (We say, "Thank you, Annie.") With every bite, you can enjoy the “cheesy” goodness you love—and the knowledge that it’s totally plant-based. Along with the fact that there’s no milk and cheese in this box, there are also no artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic colors. Dig in.

So Delicious® Dairy-Free Cashew - Salted Caramel Cluster Ice Cream

This dairy-free, “ice cream” uses cashew milk to get its creamy texture, making it a vegan option and nice alternative for all plant-based eaters who may have a lactose intolerance. There’s a ton of flavors out there, but our favorite is the Salted Caramel Cluster that uses pea protein and organic molasses along with a few other natural ingredients to help get that toasty-sweet caramel sauce taste. For more amazing non-dairy ice creams and how we rate them check out The Beet's Ice Cream taste test and our ratings on The Beet Meter. Then, be sure to take time to rate your favorites on The Beet Meter! We want to see which one wins.

Gardein Golden Frozen Fishless Filet

There are beef and chicken substitutes making their debuts on the regular, but say you want to mix things up with a seafood alternative? Gardein is known in the vegan world for their meatless meats and chickens, but their certified vegan fishless filets are a great find at Target. You can fry some up and serve to any fish lovers, with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Or throw them into tortillas for fish tacos, or make a vegan kid-friendly meal the whole family will eat.

Nestle Toll House Allergen Free Simply Delicious Semi-Sweet Baking Chips

Baking vegan requires a number of ingredient swaps, like chia seeds for eggs (check out our seed story for details) but these vegan baking chips made from real chocolate, organic cane sugar, and cocoa butter actually taste just as good as standard semi-sweet chips. You’ll notice this bag is also labeled allergen-free since they don’t contain any tree nuts, peanuts, egg, milk, wheat, soy, fish, or shellfish. This makes them perfect for your next neighborhood potluck to cover all your bases with different dietary needs and food allergies you may not know about.