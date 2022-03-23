No more greenwashing. That is the message the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent to publically traded companies this week when it announced rule changes that will require companies to disclose the climate impact of running their businesses. The new reporting requirement is directed at companies that declare they are "climate-friendly" and is intended to protect investors who back these stocks or funds that invest in "climate-friendly" businesses. These companies, especially many in the meat-alternative food space, will be required to periodically report exactly how much and the type of greenhouse gases they release into the atmosphere in every aspect of manufacturing their products. It extends to everything from the business plan, approach, growing, assembling, shipping and byproducts.

That means companies like Beyond Meat, Eat Just, Oatly, and all kinds of plant-based alternative brands, in making claims that they are planet-friendly and reduce the environmental impact of food by not using animals in the process or product, will need to show that their total greenhouse gas emissions are, in fact, doing less harm (and also more good for the environment) by manufacturing plant-based or vegan products the way they do.

Investing in vegan and environmentally sound companies

The standardization and reporting are likely to take some time to implement, but a rule such as this is directed at protecting investors more than consumers – since the SEC, founded in 1930 to protect investors, is the regulatory arm of the financial markets. (The FTC oversees advertising claims and the FDA watches out for food safety.) As more and more Exchange Traded Funds claim their focus is investing in so-called climate-friendly companies including food, beverage, and beauty brands, the SEC is essentially saying: Prove it.

EFTs such as VGN and EATV, from VegTech, sell bundled stocks that promise investors they are kind to the environment, do not harm animals, and avoid stocks that pollute or threaten ecosystems. EatV is cofounded by a veteran plant-based business reporter and consultant Elysabeth Alfano who has written on plant-based business trends for The Beet.

One such investment firm, Beyond Investing, launched the world's first vegan-centered ETF on the New York Stock Exchange back in 2019, with the ticker VEGN. Comprised of stocks that are "vegan-friendly," the fund is designed with the health and safety of people, animals, and the planet in mind. So the question is: If you're an investor who cares to back such companies, are you getting what you pay for?

The US Vegan Climate Index is another way that investors are being sold into funds that avoid companies involved in unethical practices. Its unique screening process weeds out animal exploitation, child labor, high carbon-intensity production, the burning or extraction of fossil fuels, single-use plastics, and so much more. The US Vegan Climate Index claims that it holds companies to strict standards, but now the SEC is going to standardize the ratings.

The SEC will set the "climate" goalposts

In a statement from the SEC, it said the ratings will: "Include information about climate-related risks that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition, and certain climate-related financial statement metrics in a note to their audited financial statements. The required information about climate-related risks also would include disclosure of a registrant’s greenhouse gas emissions, which have become a commonly used metric to assess a registrant’s exposure to such risks.