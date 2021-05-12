Missing Chicken? Here Are the 9 Best Vegan Chicken Nuggets

There is nothing quite like biting into a crunchy, juicy "chicken" nugget...especially when it’s 100% animal-free. But as the rampant ramp-up of plant-based chicken nuggets and tenders cascade onto the market, how do you know which are best? A good problem to have when it comes to plant-based proteins and products is the abundance of options—but you may have severe choice paralysis choosing the perfect chicken nugget. That’s why we have done a deep dive into some of the latest plant-based nugget innovations and highlighted the best of the best.

1. NUGGS

NUGGS calls itself “the Tesla of chicken.” The latest version of this chicken nugget simulation is truly a delight. It has an authentic beer-battered-meets-breaded seasoned layer with a precise crunch, wrapped around a juicy, “meaty” nugget. The balance of this coating to “meat” ratio is expertly engineered. Your mind may have a hard time computing that this is not a real chicken nugget.

2. Ingocmeato Chik’n Tenders

Incogmeato Chiken Tenders are its latest plant-based innovation and these might be their best products yet. These tenders have a meat-like tear that mimics the texture of real chicken. With a perfectly breaded outer, the best part is the taste. These are darn good. If you are looking for a plant-based tender that meat-eaters and veg-eaters will love, Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders should be at the top of your list.

3. Alpha Foods CHIK'N NUGGETS

Alpha Foods came hot onto the scene with its plant-based grab-and-go convenience meals that were an instant hit. Then came its plant-based chicken-like nuggets. Breaded in a crispy batter, they have a real nugget taste that could even fool a meat-eater, both kids and adults.

4. Raised & Rooted Plant-Based Nuggets

People love the Raised & Rooted nuggets and will tell you they revel in nostalgia while eating since they are very close to McDonald’s’ chicken nuggets. Raised & Rooted delivers a beer-battered coating and dense “meaty” center. Each nugget is also on the larger size compared to other plant-based nuggets, so you’ll get a big juicy bite that seems like it emerged fresh from a fryer.

5. Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chik’n Nuggets

The latest Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chik’n Nuggets are hands down the best in their line-up. Just as technology gets better, so do plant-based products especially from a company like Gardein that has been in the game since 2003. These nuggets are almost reminiscent of a popcorn chicken, round with a crunchy breaded outer and plum juicy inner.

6. Rebellyous Foods Plant-Based Nuggets

Rebellyous Foods really strives to replicate that same texture and taste like chicken, but with all the benefits of plant-based ingredients. This women-owned company has made nuggets that are coated in a crispy outside with a juicy chicken-like nugget. These will be an instant crowd-pleaser. These are available at specialty markets in the Seattle area, so go to the website and request that they bring them to the store near you.

7. Morning Star Chik’n Nuggets

Morning Star’s Chik’n Nuggets are what you would expect of classic “chicken nugget.” While they may not be fooling anyone it might be chicken, it offers a plum nugget with a hefty bready and crumbly outer. Although these don't taste or look exactly like chicken, they are still a tasty option.

8. Field Roast Classic Nuggets

The Classic Nuggets from Field Roast are coated with a simple breaded outer and filled with a plant-protein blend. While a bit heavy on the breading, the inside has a decent texture. Dip these in the sauce of your choice to enhance the flavor.

9. Daring - Original Breaded Pieces

Daring is known for its chicken-like tenders and the nuggets are equally real-tasting to anyone who loves a breaded outer wrapped around a seriously satisfying nugget. Our only qualm is that soy is the first ingredient, so if you are trying to avoid it this may not be the choice for you.