Is there any mid-day snack better than KIND’s Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar? There’s something about these chocolatey snack bars with flakes of sea salt and wholesome nuts that satisfies our sweet tooth and our hunger pangs just so. Well, now there very well might be a sweet delight that outshines this one, dear readers.

Starting this month, you’ll want to become acquainted with KIND FROZEN come snack o’clock. The plant-based frozen treat bars are made with almond milk, rich dark chocolate, chopped nuts, and nut butter for a creamy, indulgent treat you can feel good about eating. The frozen bars will be available in two flavors, Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, so there’s something for both the PB and almond butter enthusiasts in your life. At only 180 calories and with whole nuts as the first ingredient in both flavors, we’ll even forgive you if you sneak two on a particularly trying Monday (or is it Thursday?).

Courtesy of Kind Snacks

The frozen bars will be available for purchase for the suggested retail price of $1.49-$1.99 per serving (one bar) and $5.49-5.99 per five-bar multipack. They can be purchased at Walmart, Target, CVS, and most major national grocery retailers. Later this month they will also be available on Amazon and at kindsnacks.com. Beyond KIND’s latest debut, it’s been a good few weeks for vegan ice cream fans. Late last month, vegan meal delivery service, Daily Harvest, announced the debut of “Scoops,” in four take-me-to-the-moon flavors: Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge, Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips, Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame, and Strawberry + Rich, Rippled Berry Compote.

With the weather getting warmer and spring marching steadily towards summer, we officially think a vegan ice cream taste test is just what we need right about now. Perhaps we’ll go ahead and add these five frozen low-calorie vegan desserts to our delectable spread. You know, just so we can have them all on hand for official research’s sake and all.