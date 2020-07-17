KFC Expands Beyond Meat Vegan Chicken to 50 California Locations

Popular fried chicken fast-food chain KFC launched Beyond Meat vegan 'chicken' in Atlanta, Georgia last year, selling out of of a week's worth of new product in a mere five hours. The menu item subsequently launched in 70 KFC stores during a market test in Tennessee and North Carolina in February of this year. Now, the brand is letting another state in on the hype, expanding this offering to 50 KFC locations across California starting Monday, July 20th.

Much like the initial Atlanta market test, Beyond Fried Chicken will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, so if you live in the Los Angeles, San Diego, or Orange County areas, be sure to visit a KFC near you early to ensure you get your hands on the much-loved plant-based nuggets. Available in a six or twelve-piece deal, prices for the Beyond Meat chicken start at $6.99.

“I’ve said it before: despite many imitations, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, until Beyond Fried Chicken,” said KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky, who then went on to explain the expansion into California, saying, “We know the east coast loved it, so we thought we’d give those on the west coast a chance to tell us what they think in an exclusive sneak peak.” she said.

Other Beyond Meat partnerships at fast-food restaurants include a recent Einstein Bros. spicy sausage bagel sandwich, Del Taco Beyond Meat burritos, Dunkin Donuts breakfast sandwiches, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burgers, and more. We're eagerly awaiting the day that KFC's Beyond Chicken makes it into stores across the entire U.S.! Until then, we'll just be following this recipe to try and mimic the fried goodness at home.