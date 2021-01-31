Our gut microbiome is there to keep us alive and healthy, and the easiest way to do that is by adopting a plant-based diet. According to Healthline, “To help support the growth of healthy microbes in your gut, eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fermented foods."

"Your gut microbiome is made up of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. The gut microbiome plays a very important role in your health by helping control digestion and benefiting your immune system and many other aspects of health. An imbalance of unhealthy and healthy microbes in the intestines may contribute to weight gain, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, and other disorders. “

These larger lifestyle diseases, such as weight gain, may take time to reveal themselves. However, it turns out that if our microbiome is unbalanced, our bodies will let us know with lots of early signs, assuming we are listening. Paraphrasing Oprah, first life gives you a whisper. If you aren’t paying attention, it will give you a knock at your window. And if you are really asleep at the wheel, you'll get a brick dropped on your head.

To learn to avoid the proverbial brick drop–in this case, weight gain, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol–I sat down with Registered Dieticians James and Dahlia Marin of Married To Health to talk about the gut microbiome and some of the whispering tell-tale signs of when it is out of balance.

For the full interview, click here.

Elysabeth: I’ve got nutritionists with me today. Registered dietitians and nutritionists, James Marin and Dahlia Marin of Married to Health. You guys, thanks for being with me.

James and Dahlia Marin: Oh, thank you for having us.

EA: I like to give people some quick health tips that they can take home with them. You guys help people by adjusting their diets with the ‘food is medicine’ approach to keep them healthy. I think the crux of what you do is all about having that good microbiome in your gut. Maybe take us a step back, what does that mean?

James Marin: Right, yeah, so there is, what we like to say, a galaxy made up of these small universes within our gut so in this galaxy, we call it the body microbiome and we also have the gut microbiome. We have the oral microbiome and the lung microbiome. So, specifically, with the gut microbiome, it’s made up of bacteria, it’s made up of protozoa, it’s made up of archaea, viruses even, which is a big hot topic. And so all of these little universes are working together to essentially keep us alive and healthy and that is essentially the gut microbiome.

EA: So, it’s a good thing when you say microbes and viruses? This is a good thing in our gut, or actually in our entire body? Talk to me about how our food choices affect our gut biome…our gut microbes, I guess, and what would be good for us and what would be bad for us.

Dahlia Marin: Absolutely, so we’re starting to do more and more evidence-based, peer-reviewed research on this. We’ve heard people say, and for hundreds of years, we’ve said food is medicine. And we know, for the microbiome it absolutely can have a huge impact and you are what you eat. And that really speaks volumes because what we now know is [there is] this gut-brain connection and a lot of people talk about it. Now we’re starting to understand the impact of that.

You know, about 60 to 70 percent of our neurotransmitters are created in the gut and so it’s not just our brain that controls our cravings, it’s our microbes. When we are eating inflammatory foods or those that generate inflammation, you will [then] have more inflammatory microbes. And that is going to then tell your brain to create more of those neurotransmitters that want and crave more of those other inflammatory foods. If you’re eating anti-inflammatory foods, again, that’s going to decrease inflammation and reduce cravings for those.

So, what are some inflammatory foods? We know animal products can be highly inflammatory…and then we also see that so are highly, highly processed foods, what we call highly palatable foods: things that have refined sugars, refined grains, tons of excess salt, tons of excess oil. Those also tend to create a little bit more of an inflammatory microbiome in addition to alcohol and smoking and other things. And what [foods] are anti-inflammatory? An abundance of a variety of colored plant foods. So that’s really what we highly recommend: Increased amounts of fiber in the diet especially fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, beans, legumes. Just an abundance of those to feed those anti-inflammatory microbes.

EA: Wonderful! I love this because all of these things are right in our control. You don’t have to go to the doctor, you don’t have to get bloodwork done even, although I’m sure that helps. You don’t have to go through very expensive tests and trials. You just start with the food right at your fingertips which is really a whole foods plant-based diet.

I think a lot of people think they eat healthier than they actually eat.

So how do you know [if we have a healthy microbiome?] Can we read our gut? Like without doing testing? How would you know if your gut is out of whack?

JM: So this is where you’re getting in tune with your body, you’re feeling some of these symptoms possibly. And really symptoms are just your body’s way of talking to you. I wish, you know, your brain could go, “Hey this is your spleen, I’m talking to you,” or “This is your lungs, hey, I have something going on.” I wish we had that diagnostic in our body, but we don’t. We have to go with the way we feel. And so typically it is the gas and the bloating, but it can also be things you wouldn’t think about in regard to a connection to your gut microbiome or your gut health, such as post-nasal drip, or eczema, hives. So, a lot of these allergy effects-

DM: Headaches, brain fog, fatigue, absolutely. A change in bowel habits, as well. So, these are all kinds of warning lights that our body shoots out at us for us to then say, “What can I change nutritionally or in my lifestyle that can help make an impact on some of these symptoms?”

EA: Are people understanding this more and more? I think people are so used to going to the doctor and expecting a pill and if the doctor doesn’t give you a pill and instead says, “You really should have more raspberries and blueberries” then the patient leaves thinking, “I didn’t get any advice.”

So, are people starting to make the connection?

JM: Yes, definitely. Again, food is the foundation. We’re seeing a lot more people want root causes, right? So, they want to understand the why. They want to then understand the how. So it’s important to find the roots and not just cover these big issues with a little band-aid or pill or an over-the-counter therapy that doesn’t work long term. It is definitely about long-term sustainable health and practices.

DM: I think we’re starting to move past that pill for every ill mindset and people are understanding that yes, there’s a time and a place for them. Honestly, most of the time if you’re just depending on pills over lifestyle, you’re going to end up having your own little pharmacy after a while and necessitate more of the other pills that you’re taking. We really want to integrate both when appropriate and [only] when necessary.

EA: Yes, I definitely understand that, and I want to reiterate to everybody the very basics: eat the colors of the rainbow. So that’s a way to make sure you’re getting everything you need, instead of just saying, “I heard it was berries that are anti-inflammatory.” Just think of a varied diet of whole food plant-based: whole grains and lots of veggies and lots of colors: red peppers, dark leafy greens, yellow squash.

Bring in all the colors of the rainbow and you’re off to a good start. The beauty is our gut microbiome is asking for the simplest of things: Fresh, colorful veggies, whole grains, gobs of legumes, and tons of fresh fruit and seeds to keep running well and helping us out.

Elysabeth Alfano is a plant-based business consultant and helps people transition to a plant-based diet. Follow her @ElysabethAlfano on all platforms and at ElysabethAlfano.com.