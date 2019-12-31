How to Cut Down on Meat Consumption, by a Meat Lover

We always respect the efforts of other journalists to cover the rise of plant-based eating in the culture. Especially when they share their helpful tips, tricks, recipes, and how-to hacks.

Here, a reporter for The New York Times writes about her journey toward being more plant-based and giving up meat, for the most part. Motivated by the climate impact of the foods she eats, Melissa Clark writes about how to give up meat and do it "deliciously" by substituting mushrooms, chickpeas and grains -- and "upping your tofu game."

Here is her piece. Write to us and let us know your best strategies for going more plant-based. We want to hear your tips, recipes, hacks, your struggles and your triumphs!