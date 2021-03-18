Although that donut may put a smile on your face in the moment, it may be short-lived. That’s according to a growing body of research linking mental health and diet. Is the food that’s healthier for your body and the planet also better for your mood?

Depression is an epidemic; more than 17 million Americans over the age of 18 are affected by major depressive disorders. According to Harvard Health researchers, the line between what we eat and how we feel is a blurry one, especially for people clinically diagnosed with depression or other brain and mood disorders.

"The research regarding dietary factors and depression is still inconclusive," according to visiting scientist Patricia Chocano-Bedoya, of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Diet and Depression

Data linking diet and depression continues to point to the benefits of eating a cleaner, predominantly plant-based diet for improved mental health.

Recent research also found a higher risk of addiction to processed foods than whole foods. The potential to over-consume unhealthy foods presents its own set of risks that may affect the mental health or perpetuate addictive traits often connected with major depressive disorders.

Studies, like those based on the decades-long Nurses' Health Study, found links, particularly in middle-aged and older women. One study, published in 2014, found a link between elevated depression risks and diets high in sugar soft drinks, refined grains, and red meat.

According to a 2019 study published in the journal PLOS One, a Mediterranean diet — high in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and seeds, and low in refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, and sugar — may help reduce symptoms of depression. The Mediterranean diet has been ranked number one by the US. News and World Report for the last four years.

“It's generally accepted that the folks in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and cardiovascular ailments. The not-so-surprising secret is an active lifestyle, weight control, and a diet low in red meat, sugar, and saturated fat and high in produce, nuts and other healthful foods,” U.S. News and World Report noted in its best diet ranking for 2021. “The Mediterranean Diet may offer a host of health benefits, including weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention, and diabetes prevention and control.”

The publication highlights an important clarification, “There isn't ‘a’ Mediterranean diet. Greeks eat differently from Italians, who eat differently from the French and Spanish. But they share many of the same principles.” These principles are built around the slow food ideal: fresh, local food, minimally processed. And while meat and dairy have long been part of these regional diets, they’re not dominating. Fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans are at the heart of all of these diets — even in France where animal products, particularly dairy, have been a mainstay.

Unlike other diets that may be more structured, particularly if weight loss is the goal, the Mediterranean diet is more of a blueprint: Aim for whole foods, lots of plants, and avoid the junk.

Diets High in Red Meat and Dairy Associated With Increased Risk of Depression

That study found that the group on the Mediterranean diet, compared with the control group, saw depression symptoms improve over a three-week period. Researchers noted a shift in depressive symptoms, moving the group from moderate to normal range. They also saw lower levels of anxiety and stress compared with the control group.

"We were quite surprised by the findings," Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia researcher Heather Francis, told NPR. "I think the next step is to demonstrate the physiological mechanism underlying how diet can improve depression symptoms."

There have been other studies that looked at the Mediterranean diet and depression, too. In 2013, a meta-analysis of 22 studies found the diet was linked with a lower risk of depression. A 2017 study came to a similar conclusion, although this one went a step further and assessed the depression risk associated with a diet high in red meat, refined grains, sugar, and dairy. Those foods were linked to an increased risk of depression.

The Fiber-Mood Connection

Last month, researchers in the Netherlands found a healthy diet improved the mental quality of life in adults diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). The study, published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, looked at the eating patterns of subjects with MS — whether they had already followed a specific diet or adapted to help manage their MS symptoms. These included low carbohydrate diet, high carbohydrate diet, high-fiber diet, gluten-free diet, sugar-free diet, vegan diet, vegetarian diet, Atkins diet, Jelinek diet (overcoming MS diet), and Paleo diet.

According to the researchers, the subjects with the highest mental health quality of life scores were also those who consumed a high-fiber diet. The vegetarian diet had the highest physical quality of life score. “Our findings in this sample of the Dutch population of MS patients confirm those of an international [study], in which diets that were characterized by ample amounts of vegetables, fruits, [fiber] and healthy fats were associated with better physical and mental health,” the researchers noted.

“Longitudinal studies and randomized controlled trials are needed to test whether starting an MS-diet or taking measures to better adhere to the general dietary guidelines improves [quality of life] and reduced disease activity and slows disease progression,” they added.

"There is consistent evidence for a Mediterranean-style dietary pattern and lower risk of depression," says Harvard’s Chocano-Bedoya. And she says there are other benefits to a healthier Mediterranean-style diet.

"For instance, the Mediterranean diet has also been associated with lower blood pressure, better cognitive function, and lower incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular events," says Chocano-Bedoya. "I would recommend an overall healthy, high-quality dietary pattern, such as a Mediterranean-style diet, not only for the potential to reduce depression risk but also for overall lower risk of other chronic conditions, which in themselves may later increase the risk of depression."

