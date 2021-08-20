Daily Harvest is partnering with non-profit DonorsChoose to help promote healthy living and eating while giving back to teachers across the US. The company announced that it will launch a campaign to match donations up to $50,000 for teachers nationwide. The initiative aims to promote projects focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition by providing teachers home with delicious and nutrient-rich foods. The project is intended to highlight the essential role that teachers hold, going on to provide for teachers who faced arguably the hardest year of teaching.

“Every year, teachers put their heart and souls into shaping young minds. They are true heroes,” Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communication at Daily Harvest Sushma Dwivedi. “Despite possibly the most difficult school year of their careers to date, teachers rose to the occasion and made it through. We believe that’s worth celebrating! As they head back to school this fall, we’re investing in teachers because they deserve every ounce of recognition, appreciation, and support that we can give.”

The company plans to send teachers across the US complimentary Daily Harvest foods and smoothies to keep them nourished during the upcoming school year. Since schools plan to open for in-person learning, Daily Harvest plans to provide for the teachers who now must face a higher risk working environment. The company started an Instagram giveaway campaign on August 18 where students can nominate teachers to receive the complimentary packages for an entire year.

“As we all know, teachers play a pivotal role in shaping our future – including inspiring the next generation of fruit and veggie lovers,” Dwivedi continued. “Our partnership with DonorsChoose is funding projects focused on health, wellness, and nutrition education, so teachers can overcome the barrier of cost and instead focus on helping their students establish lifelong healthy habits.”

The campaign will promote teachers’ personal nutrition, but also aims to put teachers in the national spotlight, giving them recognition for their greater impact and contribution to the youth. The company is taking over the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend and highlighting teachers with their own stars. The stars and teachers will be revealed on August 20. Dwivedi emphasized that by taking over the Hall of Fame and publicizing teachers from across the country, the company is “giving them a well-deserved moment for celebration and appreciation.”

Last month, sources claimed that the frozen meal delivery company is preparing for an initial public offering. Daily Harvest recently reached over $250 million in revenue to date, and Forbes reported that the company’s current valuation is estimated to be around $700 million. The rapidly growing company is expected to IPO in the near future as it continues to expand its product lines, branding, and community outreach.

Alongside its new campaign, Daily Harvey unveiled two new smoothie options with Banana + Almond and Passion Fruit + Pineapple. The Banana + Almond smoothie boasts 16 grams of plant-based protein from a blend of flax seeds, ground almonds, and nut butter. The Passion Fruit + Pineapple is Daily Harvest’s new vitamin C, immunity boosting drink. The smoothie mixes a soursop fruit with bananas, passion fruit, Camu Camu, and pineapple to create a sweet, summery smoothie drink.

“Our goal is to make it easier for people to eat more delicious whole, unprocessed food,” Dwivedi continued. “That will require a lot more health, wellness, and nutrition education. We look forward to continuing to come together with educators to promote the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables.”