Food publication Epicurious is abandoning beef completely and the digital media brand is shifting away from red meat towards a more plant-based model. Although the Conde Nast publication won’t be fully plant-based, it will no longer feature any beef products in its recipes, newsletters, social media, and articles in an effort to bring attention to the environmental damages of factory farming.

“For any person – or publication – wanting to envision a more sustainable way to cook, cutting out beef is a worthwhile first step,” Senior Editor Maggie Hoffman and former Digital Director David Tamarkin said. “We know that some people might assume that this decision signals some sort of vendetta against cows--or the people who eat them. But this decision was not made because we hate hamburgers [we don’t]. Instead, our shift is solely about sustainability, about not giving airtime to one of the world’s worst climate offenders. We think of this decision as not anti-beef but rather pro-planet.”

The decision to remove beef will primarily direct the future of the publication rather than revise its history. Epicurious will still maintain the articles published in 2019 and before on its website and will continue to include other animal products in its recipes and articles. Removing beef will be a transition for the publication, showing the changing priorities for the brand and its readers.

“Of course, when it comes to the planet, eschewing beef is not a silver bullet, Hoffman and Tamarkin continued. “All ruminant animals [like sheep and goats] have significant environmental costs, and there are problems with chicken, seafood, soy, and almost every other ingredient. In a food system so broken, almost no choice is perfect.”

The announcement comes alongside Epicurious’s shocking reveal that it actually stopped showcasing beef products more than a year ago. The brand decided to remove beef from its publication to test the popularity of plant-based meat stories, which impressed the editors.

“Epi’s agenda is the same as it has always been: To inspire home cooks to be better, smarter, and happier in the kitchen,” the editors said. “The only change is that we now believe that part of getting better means cooking with the planet in mind. If we don’t, we’ll end up with no planet at all.”

Epicurious’s shift shows how plant-based diets and climate change are rapidly gaining attention in popular media. Hoffman and Tamarkin hope that the decision to remove beef from their publication will inspire brands across the media industry. Epicurious released a question and answer guide that helps explain the publication’s decision to cut beef from its pages so that readers can fully understand the decision.