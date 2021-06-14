CNN just aired a new segment entitled ‘How Meat is Making the Planet Sick,’ highlighting how the meat industry and how its products affect the health of the environment and consumers. The news segment featured the dangers to the planet created by farming practices, laying out public health, environmental, and climate concerns. The program warned about the ‘tremendous consequences’ of meat production, and how pressing the dangers are.

“People are seeing the light, as I have, that eating animal products can not only be bad for you, it can be bad for the planet,” CNN Host Fareed Zakaria told New York Times columnist Ezra Klein.

The program underlines how the industry affects the planet, but went forward to suggest that the individual can have an impact by cutting down their own meat consumption. The meat industry currently slaughters eighty billion land animals to meet the high demand for consumers. With half of the habitable land being used for agriculture, specifically animal agriculture, the risk to the planet is becoming incalculable.

Zakaria and Klein discussed how the meat market leads to deforestation, higher carbon levels in the atmosphere, and the overall contribution to greenhouse gases altering climate behavior. Also, the industry endangers environments due to the amount of grazing land needed to sustain animal agriculture.

“People like meat, I like meat,” Klein, who is vegan, said. ”I’m not here to tell anybody it’s not delicious. But what it is doing to the planet, what it is doing to the animals, and what it is doing to our own pandemic and antibiotic risk is something that should worry all of us.”

The peer-reviewed journal BMJ released a report that showed how slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants present a major risk for the COVID-19 pandemic. The report circles around how disease emerges from this industry, affecting humans on a global scale. Between the meat industry’s devastating environmental impact and the impact on global health, Zakaria wanted to emphasize the true dangers that come from meat on every level of production and consumption.

“So there is a lot of animal suffering here but stacked on top of that is actually a lot of human suffering, too,” Klein said.

With individuals already cutting down on meat consumption, the meat industry is already having to change its production lines. Last week, the CEO of meat giant Cargill David MacLennan announced that he believes that plant-based protein and plant-based consumer demand will significantly cut into the meat industry.

As plant-based diets become more popular, the meat industry will have to adjust to individual consumer behavior. A report commissioned by the investment bank Credit Suisse projected that the plant-based food industry will grow 100 times larger by 2050. The increasing awareness of the meat industry’s danger is shifting the market and the mainstream attitude about meat, making CNN’s broadcast all the more telling.