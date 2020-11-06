At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Village Harvest Coconut Turmeric Rice

There are so many flavors of Village Harvest grains that your biggest problem is going to be deciding which one to choose for your plant-based meal. I love the coconut turmeric mix, since it offers the immune-boosting anti-inflammatory benefit of turmeric in a zesty Thai taste that makes everything you add to the bowl (pepper, mushroom, onion, or whatever you have handy) that much more soothing and satisfying.

Village Harvest works to create social and environmental sustainability to all their products and it makes you feel good about choosing these grains when the workers and villages that produced these grains are also benefited by the work the company does in those communities. "We make choices that are sensitive to our environment and ethical in the treatment of workers by providing them with a means of healthy living and earning a wage that sustains their family," the company's site states. Even more impactful: "A core part of the Village Harvest philosophy is to create a positive social impact through our products." So while you may love the taste, you can also love the fact that your consumer dollars are doing double duty by strengthening the health of communities around the world.

2. Sprout Living Epic Protein

When you want chocolate milk, reach for Sprout Living's Epic Protein powder in chocolate maca flavor instead, and stir it up with either cold water or your favorite plant-based milk for a sweet treat that satisfies your craving but with just 145 calories and a whopping protein punch of 19 grams per serving. (For protein hounds their original has 26 grams of protein in a serving, and that flavor works with most fruit smoothies.)

Most of these types of protein powders deliver their protein with a chalky tell-tale aftertaste, but not Spout Living, which uses all-natural organic ingredients to create a taste profile that is cleaner, probably because everything on the label is something you could find in the produce aisle: yellow peas, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, Sacha inchi, and cranberry seeds plus Jerusalem artichoke.

The chocolate has equally natural notes of cacao, maca root, cinnamon, lucuma fruit, and heirloom red bananas (never heard of these but they sound cool) and coconut crystals, baobab fruit, and Himalayan pink salt. These powders are organic, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and gluten-free, for anyone who is wondering. I am not a huge fan of protein powders (preferring to munch on protein-packed nuts and seeds when I'm peckish) but as I said, as a chocoholic, this drink hits the spot. Keep it handy for when you want a sweet treat that isn't full of sugar and calories.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Nemi Holisticks Cactus Snack

I had never eaten nopal (cactus) or amaranth, the two base ingredients of these organic snacks, before trying Nemi Holisticks. Anyone who craves a good crunch will immediately fall in love with these crunchy cactus sticks, and I couldn't help but do the same. The brand was launched by a former human rights attorney seeking to connect with her Mexican roots. Not only are the Chilli Turmeric, Smokey Chipotle, Churro, and Spirulina Lime flavors delicious, addicting, and made with real, plant-based ingredients that you can feel good about, but the brand's mission represents everything that I look for in a product.

Nemi Holisticks' website lays out the company's mission in beautiful terms, saying, "Nemi means “to live” in Náhuatl, the language of the Aztecs. For us, living a holistic life means caring about our food, the plants we use, and the hands harvesting our plants. We partner with small independent Mexican farmers using sustainable farming techniques. We work with womxn who hold positions usually reserved for men. We use sustainable ingredients, such as nopal and amaranth- drought-resistant plants that need little water to survive and thrive in arid climates."

You can purchase all of Nemi Holistick's flavors here on its website, or use the store locator to find a retailer near you.

2. Health-Ade Booch Pop

If you want to reap all the gut-healthy benefits of kombucha but are looking for a variety that's easier to drink, Health-Ade's Booch Pop is for you. This kombucha-soda hybrid would also be a great option for anyone who's just dipping their toe into kombucha, a beginner booch, if you will. I find myself reaching for these whenever I want to sip on something that isn't water or coffee during the workday, and don't feel guilty about swigging one or two of these cans because they are lower in sugar than choosing a soda or fruit juice, while still offering the delicious bubbly carbonation to keep your mouth interested.

Health-Ade's Booch Pop is available in five different flavors, but the tangy goodness of the Ginger Fizz makes it my absolute favorite. I could also imagine that these kombucha sodas would fare excellently in a cocktail. You can buy packs of one flavor or variety packs here on Health-Ade's website.

Hailey's Favorites

1. PlantMade Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

These are a must-try, especially if you’re new to a plant-based diet and don’t have tons of time to spend in the kitchen cooking up a delicious meal. These buffalo cauliflower bites are ridiculously good. They’re greasy, spicy, and the perfect side to a plant-based burger. I pop them in my air fryer for 10 minutes and enjoy them with a little vegan ranch dressing, they taste better than french fries.

The best part about these small cauliflower bites is that they are frozen, easy to store, and the cauliflower taste so fresh. They’re made by popular plant-based chef Mathew Kenney who is the creator of quality vegan food. If you want something that’s a tad bit healthier than onion rings and french fries, these bites are a slightly better option.

2. Lily's Dark Chocolate Cacao Baking Chips

During quarantine, I perfected my baking skills and mastered the vegan version of the famous New York Levain chunky chocolate chip cookie. If you’ve never had a Levain cookie, let me tell you, they taste incredible but I can't eat them anymore because they contain eggs and dairy. So, I make my own version that tastes just about the same and is made with only plant-based ingredients. The one ingredient that completes the chocolatey chunky taste is Lily's Dark Chocolate Baking Chips. They're smooth, melt great, and sweet without being overly sweet. I even like to eat a handful when I need something sweet! I add them to all my baked goods: Brownies, cookies, muffins, and cake. If you're looking for the perfect vegan chocolate chips to make with, Lily's are the best!

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Miracle Noodle

Miracle Noodle is the pasta alternative for all low-carb dieters who have been looking for a delicious and healthy alternative to the real thing. The shirataki noodle is not only vegan but gluten-free and is made of 97% water and 3% organic konjac flour. Add it to your homemade tomato sauce or into your vegetable stir fry. The texture of these noodles is similar to al dente pasta and can even be ad ed to your noodle soup recipe. Miracle Noodle makes a variety of pasta shapes including fettuccini, spaghetti and angel hair.

This guilt-free alternative has only 5 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of fiber. Miracle Noodle also makes rice alternatives, heart pf palm pasta, soups, ready-to-eat meals, coconut wraps and more. Miracle Noodle has options for any diet from paleo to kosher. You can order Miracle Noodle on Amazon or on the website here.

2. SEEDIBLE Sesame Seed Butter

Once you try this sesame seed butter, you won't go back to nut butter again. Not only is this sesame seed butter healthier than most nut butters, but it is also so delicious and filling. Spread the butter on toast, add it to your muffin or banana bread mix. Basically, anything you would make with peanut butter, substitute for this seed butter. This sesame seed butter is ideal for anyone with a nut allerg and is also organic, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free.

Every serving of two tablespoons is 210 calories, 18 grams fat, 7 grams of carbs and 6 grams of protein. All ingredients are natural and sustainably-sourced. SEEDIBLE is made witth sesame seeds from Ethiopia, deglet noor dates from Tunisia, sea salt from Utah, Cocoa powder world blend and pure vanilla from Madagascar. it is available in crunchy and creamy. You. will soon be able to buy chocolate sesame butter in the coming future. SEEDIBLE is available at Wegmans, Amazon, Thrive Market, The Fresh Market, Mom's Original Market and Central Market.