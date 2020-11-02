At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Huel Nutritionally Hot & Savory Grains. Complete Food That's Gluten-Free, Vegan

Huel's Hot & Savory grains just launched and it's a much-needed addition to the plant-based world. I think keeping a bag of this on hand in your pantry is your secret weapon to not reaching for the wrong thing when hunger strikes and you didn't plan ahead. This bag of food is so delicious, so incredibly satisfying, that you can't believe that it cooks up like fresh, given the fact that it comes in a one-pound bag that looks like you'd sprinkle it on your lawn to regrow patches of bald grass. It's rich in Omega-3s and fiber (11 grams per serving) and delivers 23 grams of protein per serving with only 400 calories in a meal.

Not to say that I am a lazy luncher (I prefer to call it busy) but even without adding extra peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes as I usually do when I open grain like rice or quinoa, the veggie taste comes through loud and clear. I use this when I'm too crazed on deadline, or suddenly hungry to actually cook up something that would take more than 3 minutes in the microwave. Think of Huel as like ramen noodles but for rice and quinoa, and their Thai Green Curry flavor is my favorite. If you want to keep a healthy vegan feed bag at the ready for those lunch days when it's this or last night's leftovers, Huel is your go-to option. Order it in the Tomato & Herb as well, and serve it up to the whole family.

2.BHU Foods Keto-Friendly Vegan Protein Bars

BHU Foods has figured it out: How to satisfy a snack attack with a satisfyingly rich, healthier, keto-friendly protein bar with a major dose of fiber in the mix. Whether you love cookie dough or chocolate and peanut butter, or like me are a dark chocolate fan, these bars are vegan, non-GMO, keto-friendly, and satisfyingly delicious.

I may be the biggest chocoholic on the planet, but when I bite into BHU's Double Dark Chocolate Cookie Dough it hits the spot and I can feel okay about my indulgence! Rather than eat actual dark chocolate (which I also do on the regular) these chocolate bars make me feel like I'm at least getting some protein and fiber with my chocolate fix since each one has 8 to 9 grams of protein and only 2 to 3 grams of net carbs in a 1.6-ounce bar.

Meanwhile, BHU's rich flavor holds me over with just one or two bites while I'm working away, so I keep a bar handy at my desk for when my sweet tooth is speaking to me and I need to focus on my work, not get up and go to the kitchen. BHU has several flavors and each one offers different ingredients but most of them deliver plenty of fiber, protein, and low sugar (1 gram per bar) to be delicious and super filling, so you can nibble on this and manage to stave off a bigger snack attack.

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Milkadamia Latte Da Barista Macadamia Milk

Ten years ago, the only widely-stocked plant milk in grocery stores was typically a soy milk, but in the last couple years, plant milk production has skyrocketed and brought us the likes of almond, hemp, and even pea milk. One variety I hadn’t tried until I came across Milkadamia’s offerings was macadamia milk.

This latte blend is creamy, rich, and perfect for morning coffee. What surprised me most was how well the liquid frothed up, making it a great addition to a latte. What I love about this milk is that it is subtly sweet and doesn’t overwhelm the coffee notes. Milkadamia’s products are non-GMO, vegan, lactose-free. Check the brand out on Amazon or Thrive Market, or use Milkadamia’s store locator to find macadamia milk and creamers near you.

2. MetaBall Energy Bites

On workdays when that 2 pm slump hits, I find myself searching for an energy booster but don’t want to turn to caffeine or something heavy right after lunch. Enter: MetaBall energy bites. These low-sugar bite balls are perfect for snacking when you need to a spike of energy. I like eating them by themselves, but they can also top an açai bowl, oatmeal, ice cream, or a smoothie for a delicious boost.

My favorite flavor is the Cinnamon Apple Crisp which is perfect for fall, but the brand also offers flavors like Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Mint, and Berry Cobbler Crunch. These bites pack 10 grams of plant-based protein and ring in at less than 10 grams of sugar. They’re also gluten-free, non-GMO and allergy-friendly. You can purchase MetaBall energy bites on the brands’ website here.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Skinny Dipped Super Dark + Sea Salt Almonds

These almonds should have a warning label on them, something like, Warning: You could eat the entire bag in one sitting because they taste so incredible. The first time I tried Skinny Dipped Super Dark almonds, without realizing it, I finished the bag in less than five minutes. They are just too good not to devour. I've been waiting so long for this snack to be as great as Skinny Dipped makes them. Each almond is coated in a light, dust-like, chocolatey deliciousness with the perfect amount of sweetness and crunch. They are definitely a treat, an easy on-the-go snack, and a delicious source of plant protein.

2. Kush Queen CBD Bath Bombs

It's been raining for the past few days in New York and all I can think about is taking a warm bath with a face mask and relaxing. The only thing that makes all of this better is a CBD bath bomb from Kush Queen. My favorite is the Earl Grey bomb because it smells soothing and fresh like I'm at a spa. The best part is watching the bath bomb dissolve into a pretty mesh of blue and green colors.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Back to Nature, Gluten-Free Classic Granola

Back to Nature's granola is the perfect topping for your favorite dairy-free yogourt or as a snack to fuel you for the rest of your day. The crunchy texture and kick of sweetness from this granola are exactly what you need to bring flavor to your yogurt or snack. The classic granola is made with whole-grain rolled oats, making it completely gluten-free and sweetened with fruit juice concentrate. This granola is also delicious paired with any fruit, such as berries or bananas.

In 1/2 cup of granola is 5 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 40 grams of carbs and 200 calories. You can find Back to Nature in stores at ShopRite, Foodtown, Whole Foods and Stop & Shop as well as on Amazon.

2. Smart Sweets

Smart Sweets is a low-carb, low-sugar candy that will beat all your sugar cravings and it's completely plant-based. Smart Sweet's motto is to #kicksugar and this candy helps you do exactly that! This healthier candy brand has a variety of options such as sour blast buddies, gummy worms, peach rings sweet fish and gummy bears. Smart Sweets is perfect for anyone trying to lose weight or cut back on sugar without sacrificing a treat.