Celebrity Nutritionist Kimberly Snyder’s 5 Best Tips to Eat Healthy at Home

Los Angeles-based nutritionist Kimberly Snyder, a plant-based wellness coach who has worked with Hollywood’s elite including Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Channing Tatum and more, helps us round out our list of essential tips to stay on your healthy eating track when working remote.

“When you’re stuck at home, it’s easy to keep paying visits to the fridge and pantry,” says Snyder who has worked with a variety of clients, not just celebs, pointing out that as humans we all have habits and behaviors that are hard to break. “Before you know it, you’ve been grazing all day and have completely thrown portion control out the window.”

Below are some tips to help you stay focused, eating healthy and not distracted by the kitchen throughout the at-home workday.

1. Pre-Portion Food

While it’s tempting and easy to do...don’t bring the full bag of chips, crackers or other processed snacks to your desk! If you want to bring a snack alongside you, portion it out in a small, 3-4 oz bowl (roughly the size of a fist). The same goes for lunch where you might be eating food you’ve cooked in batches.

“When I’m cooking batches of food, whether it’s a meal or dessert, I always store it, pre-portioned, in separate containers, says Snyder. “That way, when I reach for it next time, I’m not tempted to over-serve myself.” Taking this action in advance, before hunger hits will help you avoid overeating. Stock up on Veggies and Keep Them Ready to Eat.

2. Stock Up on Veggies and Keep Them Ready to Eat

If you can, stock your fridge full of steamed or raw veggies, ready to grab and eat. You will be much more likely to reach for a healthy snack or lunch like this if it’s ready to go. Snyder reminds us that “these foods are loaded with fiber, so they tend to fill you up before you can overeat.”

Depending on what city you are in, your local farmer’s market may still be operational. Not only is it good to support your local vendors, but you’ll also be able to stock up on fresh veggies that you can cook up and even freeze for future use.

3. Keep a Reusable Water Bottle Full

It’s easy to mistake dehydration as a hunger cue. So make sure you’re staying hydrated with plenty of water throughout the day which will help curb your appetite.

Using a refillable glass bottle like Purifyou which has embossed time and volume markings, is a great way to ensure you are drinking enough; and much easier to drink water when thinking in terms of time, rather than remembering amounts.

4. Take a Quick Power Walk

If you're tempted to snack, but aren't actually hungry—or aren't sure—try going for a quick walk outside! You’ll get a nice break to stretch your legs, rest your eyes and help distract you from raiding your pantry. Plus, getting a little Vitamin D from the sun is important to help support your immune system.

5. Out of Sight, Out of Mind

A good rule for snacking is out of sight, out of mind. If your favorite snacks are at eye level in your fridge and pantry or sitting out on your counter, you’ll be more tempted to reach for them. Try putting your snacks and treats on a hard-to-reach shelf or drawer, so they aren't always top of mind. “I like to stash my dark chocolate in the freezer,” Snyder says. “[Doing] this keeps me from staring at it every time I open the fridge or pantry and leads to more nibbles here and there.���

For healthy and easy snack ideas you can check out this guide to protein-packed, high fiber, plant-based snacks. Or, try this Spring Salad with Ginger Dressing Recipe for a light and delicious lunch.