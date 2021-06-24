Canada Goose Pledges to Go Completely Fur-Free in 2022

High-end winter fashion brand Canada Goose revealed today that the company will remove fur from its collections and products by the end of 2022. The announcement claims that the company plans to stop buying fur by the end of 2021, eventually stopping all fur manufacturing. Before this commitment, the company announced that it would stop selling its “virgin” coyote fur in its products by 2022, which trapped animals for extended periods of time before using them for fur.

“Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that,” Canada Goose President and CEO Dani Reiss said. “We continue to expand - across geographies and climates - launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose, and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

Since 1957, Canada Goose has used fur as staple material for its products, specifically the wild coyote fur that trimmed its esteemed parkas. In recent years, the company dedicated itself to lowering its carbon footprint and enhancing its sustainability. The company released its most sustainable parka, defined by 30 percent less carbon and 65 percent less water during production. The commitment is fueled by this same pledge called HUMANATURE, the initiative driving Canada Goose’s sustainability sector. The fashion company announced that it hopes to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

Before Canada Goose’s sustainability and cruelty-free movement, the company has repeatedly been petitioned by activist organizations to change its sourcing practices. Several campaign organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Humane Society International (HSI) have pushed for Canada Goose to address its fur sourcing.

“This is a momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion,” HSI United KingdomExecutive Director Claire Bass said. “For years, Canada Goose’s trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade, a dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur.”

The fur industry is shrinking worldwide as public awareness continues to grow. Animal activist groups continue to lead campaigns to end the international fur trade and now Canada Goose has joined the Fur Free Alliance that already includes fashion giants such as Adidas, Prada, Zara, Gucci, H&M, and Valentino. Alongside the companies, several retailers have also banned the sale of fur including Saks Fifth Avenue. The retail bans continue to encourage brands to drop fur from their collections to meet the shifting consumer behavior.

Israel became the first country to completely ban fur sales and manufacturing, but many other countries are discussing full-fledged bans. In the UK, a campaign called Fur Free Britain is being led by several designers including Stella McCartney in an effort to extend the country’s 2003 fur farming ban to a full-scale fur prohibition.

“Canada Goose’s fur-free policy will spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metals leg-hold traps and should strengthen the UK Government’s resolve to recognize that banning the import and sale of fur is the right thing to do, both by the public and future-focussed fashion brands,” Bass said.

Canada Goose's fur ban, however, does not rid the company of all its animal cruelty practices. The company still uses duck and goose feathers for its jacket collection.

"PETA and its affiliates are suspending their international campaigns against Canada Goose today, after years of eye-catching protest, hard-hitting exposes, celebrity actions, and legal battles, as the company has finally conceded and will stop using fur - sparing sensitive, intelligent, coyotes from being caught and killed in barbaric steel traps," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said. "PETA will now reengage the company to push for an end to its use of feathers, which geese and ducks continue to suffer for."