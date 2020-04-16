The Best Way to Go Plant-Based is to Enlist Your BFF to Do It With You

Oprah and Gayle. Lucy and Ethel. Monica and Rachel. Is there anything more powerful than a dynamic duo? A partner in crime makes the impossible that much more possible. And if you’re taking on any type of major life challenge, it’s always better when you’ve got someone by your side. Giving up animal products and going plant-based is no exception.

This is the time of year when we start psyching ourselves up for the best version of ourselves. Once Santa is on his merry way, many of us are thinking about getting back in shape and taking every step toward healthier eating and living. But don’t do it alone. Call in your squad and get the uniforms ready: here’s how to enlist a friend to stick to those plant-based goals.