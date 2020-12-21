In the midst of a pandemic, so we probably don't need to tell you why it's a smart idea to up your immune defense so that your body can have the best chance to fight any virus that comes your way. You already know to get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet of mostly plant-based foods, and cut out meat and dairy (which promote inflammation) and junk food loaded with sugar and chemicals. Here are six surprising tips that are easy to implement into your routine, from the author of Immune System Hacks, Matt Farr.

1. Use Intermittent Fasting to Help Your Immune System Do Its Job

Fasting has become a top health hack over recent years, in part because of the popularity of intermittent fasting as a way to lose weight or get a handle on spiking blood pressure. But beyond a lower number on the scale or improved blood pressure levels, many of fasting’s most important benefits center around its effects on the immune system.

The number one benefit of fasting is the activation of autophagy, which involves the recycling of old, damaged, and redundant cells in order to produce fresh new cells that are superior in function and health. During this process, defective immune cells or their parts are replaced and toxins and pathogens can be released from the cells. Fasting helps your body focus on the work of this cleanup operation, and not have to be occupied by working to sweep away new toxins and excess calories in the food you eat.

Autophagy can also be triggered through exercise, specific nutrients or compounds in healthy antioxidant-rich foods, going into ketosis, and even sleep. Intermittent fasting involves eating within specific windows of time each day (also known as time-restricted feeding, or TRF), or even going for a prolonged period of one to five days without eating. (Do this only under medical supervision.)

The benefits of short-term fasting include:

Reduced immunosenescence, which is the aging of the immune system

Help in preventing metabolic and neurological diseases

Improved effectiveness of cancer treatments

Although research is yet to clearly define the most effective time frame to practice short-term fasting, an eating window of around 8−10 hours (which means fasting 14 to 16 hours, often including your overnight sleeping hours) seems to offer the best balance between practicality and health benefit. Less than six hours of eating (and 18 of fasting) appear to produce mixed results, while a bigger window than 10 hours of eating (such as 12 on and 12 off) produces a significant drop in benefits.

Longer-term fasts of no food (e.g., water fasts) that last for one or more days have their own benefits for the immune system.

According to Valter Longo, one of the world’s leading authorities on fasting, when we fast for 48−72 hours, we deplete our liver glycogen (glucose) levels so that we rely on fat for energy. This is the state of ketosis, where the body eats up old immune cells (and anything else ithas to burn) as an energy source. As a result, immune cell levels drop but are later restored with fresh new cells once we start eating again. During fasts lasting two to four days, the protein kinase A gene, which regulates carbohydrate and fat metabolism within the cell, is turned off, which triggers stem cells to produce new immune cells. According to Dr. Longo’s research, the cumulative effect of repeated, prolonged (two−to-four day) fasts is that the entire immune system can be reset.

To gain the benefits from prolonged fasting, you must fast without food for at least three days (and preferably four to five days) for optimal immune-system effect. If you have health problems or conditions that make this risky, seek the advice of your doctor before fasting. Some experts recommend that longer fasts (of more than forty-eight hours) should only be conducted in controlled environments where vital health factors can be measured.

2. Play a Musical Instrument Or Listen to Classical Music

Like with many studies into the effects of listening to music on the immune system, playing a musical instrument has been shown to lower cortisol, stress, anxiety, and depression—all of which diminish your immunity.

One of the most researched instruments with respect to immune function is the drum. One study found that drumming increased natural killer cell activity, lowered cortisol levels, and increased lymphokine-activated killer cell activity, all mechanisms used by the body to combat cancer and illness. Another study found that drumming reduced the inflammatory immune response both immediately following playing and for several weeks afterward.

Other studies have found that playing music increases levels of IgA, an important antibody found on the mucosal lining of the gut and respiratory systems, as well as natural killer cells, important immune cells that help keep invading pathogens and cancer cells in check.

What better excuse to dust off your guitar, or finally learn to play the piano?

3. Turn Down the Heat

A simple way to strengthen your immune system is to take a cold shower every day. This may surprise you, as, like many, you may have been told growing up (or even as an adult) that is exposed to the cold increases your risk of illness. However, there is no scientific basis for this.

Conversely, there are several reasons to believe that cold exposure can improve immune system function. Multiple studies have shown that cold exposure:

Reduces pro-inflammatory and promotes anti-inflammatory responses in the immune system—particularly beneficial for those suffering from autoimmune conditions and inflammatory conditions that compromise immunity

Strengthens your body’s internal oxidative system

Increases white blood cell count via an increase in metabolic rate

Increases autophagy—an important recycling process in which the body breaks down old, redundant, or defective cells and replaces them with new healthy cells (including immune cells)

Even taking a cold shower for just thirty seconds can help reduce the number of sick days taken at work. Exposing your body to the cold on a regular basis either for long periods of time at mildly cold temperatures (research suggests 59°F is effective) or for short periods at much cooler temperatures (e.g., a two-minute shower as cold as you can tolerate) can have positive effects on immune health, particularly with regard to reducing chronic inflammation. As an added bonus, research suggests that cold exposure can aid weight loss by stimulating metabolic rate.

4. Write Expressively

Writing can be an effective tool with many health benefits. Expressive writing has been found to be particularly therapeutic, especially for the immune system. Expressive writing involves writing about events and circumstances that manifest intense and distressing emotions. Studies have found it improves:

Levels of T lymphocyte immune cells

Respiratory conditions such as asthma

Immune response in HIV patients

Autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis

Reduces the time taken to fall asleep when done before bed

The healing of trauma, PTSD, and depression, which impair immune health

Stress

It also has cathartic effects that support the release of distressing emotions that would otherwise suppress immune function. Researchers have concluded that expressive writing has similar benefits to working with a therapist. In order to gain from the healing and well-being benefits of expressive writing, it is important to write in detail about the event or circumstance affecting you, your thoughts and emotions relating to it, and, most importantly, any meaning you find in the situation. Simply venting emotions or describing the event without connecting to the emotions behind it is ineffective.

To benefit from this therapeutic activity you can either write about specific traumatic and emotional events when their pain surfaces or commit to regular journaling. Journaling is particularly effective since it can become a well-developed practice that enables you to process your day or week in a healthy way. It is recommended to write freely for about 15−20 minutes without editing your thoughts or words. It can also be helpful to focus on a specific theme for the day or week.

5. Use a Sauna

Saunas have been used for thousands of years by cultures all around the world, from shamanic sweat lodges to traditional Finnish saunas. And in recent years, scientists have validated this ancient practice for health improvement.

Regular sauna use:

Reduces the incidences of colds and flu

Increases several types of immune cells in the short and longer-term

Improves stress (lowers levels of the stress hormone cortisol), anxiety, and depression

Elevates mood

Improves autoimmune (chronic fatigue syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis) and chronic inflammatory (cardiovascular, lung and brain diseases) conditions

Detoxifies the body, through sweating, of chemical toxins and heavy metals (e.g., lead, arsenic, and thiuram) that disrupt immune function (infrared saunas only)

Improves sleep when used a couple of hours before bed

Increases autophagy (the recycling and replacement of redundant immune and other cells)

Saunas provide these immune benefits because they emit infrared light, which provides many immune benefits including healing, energy, immune-cell-generating, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits. They also produce heat, which raises core body temperature by a few degrees, imitating the effects of a fever, a natural response to some infections. This “fake” fever activates the immune response responsible for fighting microbes and the immune system’s memory. The heat also activates heat shock proteins, which trigger an immune response and have antimicrobial and inflammatory effects.

To optimize long-term benefits, aim to use a sauna four or more days a week. (Occasional use will still produce short-term benefits.) If you are new to saunas, begin with 5−15 minutes per session and increase use over time. Use Finnish saunas for up to one hour and forty minutes for infrared saunas. Make sure you are fully hydrated before and after using a sauna. If you are pregnant or have a cardiovascular condition seek your doctor’s advice first.

6. Get Out and Garden

Gardening is one of the most effective ways to boost your immune system—it’s true! Here are eight reasons why:

Exercise: Gardening will get you moving and exercising your body in ways you otherwise wouldn’t.

Gardening will get you moving and exercising your body in ways you otherwise wouldn’t. Sunlight and fresh air: Gardening gets you outdoors and benefiting from the immune-enhancing effects of sunlight and fresh air.

Gardening gets you outdoors and benefiting from the immune-enhancing effects of sunlight and fresh air. Microorganisms: One gram of soil contains up to ten billion microorganisms. The “Old Friends” theory explains that losing your connection with microorganisms through modern hygienic living weakens your immunity. Getting your hands dirty is critical to re-establishing a healthy connection with microorganisms.

One gram of soil contains up to ten billion microorganisms. The “Old Friends” theory explains that losing your connection with microorganisms through modern hygienic living weakens your immunity. Getting your hands dirty is critical to re-establishing a healthy connection with microorganisms. Better mental health: Gardening lowers anxiety, stress, and depression—which lower immunity—and has been used successfully in horticultural therapy for treating mental health.

Gardening lowers anxiety, stress, and depression—which lower immunity—and has been used successfully in horticultural therapy for treating mental health. Nutritious foods: Growing your own food allows you to lower your intake of pesticides (which harm immunity), increase nutrients in your diet, and try your hand at growing immune-boosting foods.

Growing your own food allows you to lower your intake of pesticides (which harm immunity), increase nutrients in your diet, and try your hand at growing immune-boosting foods. A connection to nature: Gardening provides you with the immune benefits of grounding (connecting with the earth via your bare skin, usually barefoot) and phytoncide (oil with antimicrobial properties that is released by trees and plants).

Gardening provides you with the immune benefits of grounding (connecting with the earth via your bare skin, usually barefoot) and phytoncide (oil with antimicrobial properties that is released by trees and plants). Human connection: Gardening is an opportunity to connect and foster deeper relationships with friends and family, which strengthens immunity.

Gardening is an opportunity to connect and foster deeper relationships with friends and family, which strengthens immunity. Healthier diet: Growing your own food deepens your connection with and appreciation for real food and leads to healthier dietary choices, especially among children.

Excerpted from Immune System Hacks by Matt Farr. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster, Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.