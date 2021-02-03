Have you already broken your New Year’s resolutions? Join the club. Most people have given up on them before January even ends, which is why they’re not worth setting. What is worth setting? Nutrition related-goals are actually attainable, especially if you’re hoping to have greater success with plant-based eating this year. Below, nutrition professionals weigh in on 12 goals everybody can – and should – set.

1. Stock your kitchen with convenient, nutrient-rich foods and beverages

When you get busy, healthy eating often goes out the door, especially when you need something quick. Yet by having healthy options on hand – think pre-chopped veggies and hummus and beverages like pomegranate juice –you’ll be more likely to grab them when time is tight, says Kelly Jones, M.S., R.D., C.S.S.D., a plant-based sports dietitian in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Pro tip? Place them in highly visible areas so you’ll grab them first.

2. Eat at least five different colors of whole plant foods every day

These colors represent different micronutrients, and by aiming to eat at least five colors, you’ll ensure you’re getting a wide array of nutrients as well as plenty of fiber, which you only get from plants, says Susan Levin, M.S., R.D., C.S.S.D., director of nutrition education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. For instance, blueberries in your morning oatmeal, red tomatoes or salsa and yellow corn in your black bean burrito with a side of brown rice, carrot ginger soup (for the orange) with a side of steamed greens. To help you meet this goal, print out PCRM’s Nutrition Rainbow and post it on your fridge.

3. Make fruit your staple snack Monday through Friday

Most Americans fall short on their required fiber intake, and by making this your goal, you’re ensuring at least one fruit serving a day, says Cynthia Sass, M.P.H., R.D., C.S.S.D., plant-based performance nutritionist (and spokesperson for Opal Apples). Plus, fruit can help satisfy sweet cravings. One great snack? Apples like Opal apples, which are naturally non-browning and can be sliced ahead of time without discoloring, so you can dip them later in the day. Pair sliced apples with nut or seed butter, chocolate hummus, or plant-based yogurt if you want something sweet. Prefer a more savory snack? Dip those apples in hummus, vegan pesto, or cashew cheese.

4. Experiment with herbs

Herbs offer so many nutritional and overall health benefits. “Many are rich in vitamins and/or minerals and have antioxidants, antimicrobial or antibacterial properties,” says Sheri Vettel, R.D., M.P.H., a nutrition expert with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Plus, they can take the flavor of meals to the next level. Either grow your own or find fresh herbs at farmer's markets or the grocery store. Just make sure you have to plan to use up herbs so they don’t go to waste. One of Vettel’s tricks? Adding leftover herbs to homemade pesto or soup.

5. Add vegetables and fruit to at least one meal a day

Do this, and you’ll fit in two or more extra servings of produce, which Americans are sorely lacking in. Sass recommends picking your veg and fruit combo first and then building meals around them. Duos that work well include smoothies made with leafy greens and berries (rounded out with plant protein powder, nut butter, and ginger), entrée salad with sliced Opal apple (rounded out with citrus vinaigrette, chickpeas, quinoa, and avocado), or a veggie stir fry with orange sections (rounded out with black-eyed peas, brown rice, and nuts in a ginger sauce).

6. Create a back-up plan

While it’s ideal to cook meals at home, busy schedules may not make that possible. So always have a back-up plan with go-to items you can lean on, says Sarah Marjoram, M.S., R.D.N., L.D., nutrition expert and strategies advisor for Jamba. She’s a fan of batch cooking quinoa and brown rice over the weekend to throw in bowls and salads, having frozen veggies and nut butter on hands, and taking a few hours to cut up veggies or just get them pre-cut. In a pinch? Create a list of vegan to-go options from eateries when there’s no time to cook. “The more resources you have on hand to support your healthy lifestyle, the easier it is to stay on track,” she says.

7. Eat more plant protein at snacktime

Adding plant protein to your snacks can help you met daily protein goals while increasing fullness and satisfaction, Jones says. For instance, pair nuts like pistachios with fruit or add edamame and hemp seeds to your favorite plant-based dips like hummus or guacamole.

8. Use smoothies to boost fruit and vegetable intake

Not a fan of eating fruits and veggies straight up? No problem – just blend them into a smoothie. “You can easily incorporate a few portions of fruits and veggies into a smoothie, even for breakfast and you’ll already be ahead for the day,” says Natasha Arkley, personal trainer, and plant-based nutrition adviser in the UK. For instance, spinach and kale go unnoticed when blended with mango, banana, or apple. You can also add superfoods like turmeric, flaxseed, cinnamon, berries, and oats, which she recommends eating regularly for their fiber. Buy frozen fruit to save money and ensure that you always have them on hand.

9. Swap in plants for half the meat in recipes

If you’re just starting your plant-based journey, it can be overwhelming to make sweeping changes at once. So start slowly by taking out half the meat in dishes and adding vegetables, grains, or beans, says Ronette Lategan-Potgieter, Ph.D., dietitian and assistant professor of health sciences at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.

10. Put more plants on your kids’ plates

Instilling habits like eating veggies at a young age gives kids a blueprint for a healthier life in the future, says Jenny Goldfarb, founder, and CEO of UnrealDeli. Plus, “adding more plants to their plate is a great way to amp up their vitamin and mineral content, leaving them with a stronger immune system and a natural hankering for healthier foods,” she adds. You can hide veggies in recipes – for instance, add kale to black bean brownies – or just offer healthier substitutes like fresh fruit versus processed snacks if they have sugar cravings.

11. Eat your omega 3s

Omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA have been shown to improve short-term and long-term memory, reduce brain inflammation and improve mood, says Sara Bonham, co-founder, and chief science officer at Perennial, which makes plant-based nutrition drinks with DHA omega 3s. Most people think they need to eat fish to get their omega 3s. The surprise? Fish isn’t the original source of omega 3s. “Fish eat phytoplankton, which eat omega-3-rich algae, and the omega 3s then build up in fish,” she says. So why not bypass the fish and go straight to the source? Vegan algal oil is widely available in supplements and is also found in Perennial. Other good sources of omega 3s are walnuts and flaxseed.

12. Go meatless at least one day a week

Meatless Monday is a fantastic place to start eating more plants, Lategan-Potgieter says. Every week, plan all of your meals to be vegetarian or vegan on Mondays (or whatever day works for you). Try a new high-fiber, plant-based recipe each week, and by the end of the year, you’ll have 52 new recipes. Who knows? You might like doing meatless one day so much that you add other days.