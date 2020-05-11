This year has been quite a memorable one so far, and not in a good way. The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the way we work, live, and socialize. It's also changing the way we think about food. Nearly one-quarter of Americans are going more plant-based.

Every week it seems there's a plethora of new plant-based products coming onto the scene, and many of them are gaining more traction by the day. Over the last several months we’ve seen brands debut with new products as companies pivot and innovate, bringing to market better-for-you healthier snacks, more ethical goods, and more sustainable ingredients. We’ve rounded up a few plant-based foods that will make being vegan or plant-based easier (and more delicious!) than ever.

1. Kodiak Cakes, Plant-Based Classic Flapjack & Waffle Mix

You may have seen Kodiak Cakes all over the supermarket shelves, but perhaps shied away from them until now, since their signature pancake mix contains whey. With this iteration, you can jump on the Kodiak Cakes train with their new plant-based pancake and waffle mix, free of dairy and whey and made with pea protein! How that batter gets perfectly fluffy, we are not quite sure; but we do know they will please every member of your household.

2. Cleveland Kitchen, Hail Caesar Dressing & Marinade

Cleveland Kitchen may be known for its ready-to-eat expertly flavored sauerkraut, but they’ve recently added a new line of dressings and marinades. Made from fermented vegetables and a variety of other organic ingredients, Cleveland has managed to pack immense creaminess and flavor into its low-calorie dressing that mimics real Caesar dressing perfectly.

3. Chloe’s, Oatmilk Pops

Chloe’s was born from a mom on a mission to make better-for-you sweet treats. That she did. Now, the fruit pop brand has introduced a rich and creamy line of oat milk pops, just in time for summer. Vegan, healthy, decadent and available in three flavors: Raspberry Chip, Salted Caramel and Mint Chip. What more could you ask for in a dessert?

4. RightRice Medley

Finally, a fresh take on rice that will leave both mind and body feeling good. Say hello RightRice’s ant its new line of ready-to-make rice medley. RightRice is made from lentils, chickpeas, peas and rice, with 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and almost 25% fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice. High protein. High fiber. Lower carbs. Delicious and easy to cook. With three already seasoned flavors to choose from, rice just got a whole lot more nutritious and delicious.

5. Ripple Foods, Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

Ah, the joy of dessert without the dairy. Ripple Plant-Based Frozen Dessert is an indulgent way to experience your favorite treat without compromising flavor or texture. Ripple uses pea protein to power its products of plant milks, creamers and shakes; now that powerful, eco-friendly ingredient is used in its new line of ice cream-like treats. It comes in five flavors, but we're really obsessed with Cookies & Crème.

6. Meatless Farm Co., Breakfast Sausage Links

Meatless Farm Co. is a mission-driven plant-based food company making meatless meals more delicious. They just launched new refrigerated plant-based breakfast options: meat-free sausage links and meat-free sausage patties. Both sausage varieties are soy-free, gluten-free, made from non-GMO ingredients, and they have 17 grams of protein. (Pair the sausages with the aforementioned Kodiak Cakes for a meatless, animal-free breakfast that anyone—no matter what their food preference—will love.)

7. KOS, Plant Protein Powder, Chocolate Peanut Butter

Plant Protein Powder from KOS gets a few new flavors this spring including Chocolate Chip Mint and Chocolate Peanut Butter (a winner in our book). For those looking to fuel up, these plant proteins can easily be mixed with just water or thrown in with a smoothie. The best part is that they are packed with your daily protein and vitamin needs. KOS continues its mission to not only make great products but also help people get nutrition from plants; not from animals.

8. Mother Raw, Lemon Tahini Dressing

This brand is determined to inspire everyone to eat more plants...and they are making it easy to do so. Mother Raw recently launched their new organic Lemon Tahini Dressing that adds a burst of color to your plate and dresses your salad and veggies with a clean, citrusy zing. Like all Mother Raw offerings, Lemon Tahini is made with the goodness of all-natural ingredients and is free from preservatives, fillers and the top eight common allergens.

9. ONE Brands, ONE Plant bar, Churro flavor

ONE Brands, ONE PLANT vegan bar line has built a buzz around its signature too-good-to-be-true flavors since it launched the ONE PLANT line last year. This year they released two new dessert-inspired flavors: Carrot Cake and Churro (our top pick). Made with high-quality ingredients, each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant protein and only 1 gram of sugar—making them a guilt-free indulgence for on-the-go fuel.

10. Good Good, Raspberry Jam

Perhaps the explanation of this product is well summed up in its name: Good Good. This company’s line of recently launched jams is good on multiple levels. With only 5 calories per serving and no added sugar, it makes for a nice and light flavorful fruit-jam topping. Keto-friendly and always vegan, your jam just got better thanks to Good Good.

11. Partake, Soft-Baked Vegan Cookies

Partake Foods’ little snackable cookies now have a new addition to their lineup: soft-baked cookies. Coming in three flavors, Triple Chocolate, Cookie Butter, and Chocolate Chip, all are quite irresistible. Partake specializes in allergen-free cookies, always vegan and made with organic, gluten-free flours and minimal sugar. They are also free from GMOs, gums, and emulsifiers; treat yourself and the kiddos without the worry of what’s inside.