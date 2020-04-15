As a health coach, I've talked to many people who excitedly make the switch to a plant-based or vegan diet, only to give up due to a lack of information and know-how. What if I told you that there are easy ways to stick with it, for the long haul?

Most people today are going vegan for either their health, the environment, or animal welfare, but regardless of your reasoning, there are several tips and tricks that will help you stay on track, by useful advice that I've given my clients over the years. This advice has been proven to ensure that their health stays intact while also supporting this lifestyle choice.

Tip 1. Get Your Digestion Under Control

Something that can happen when changing diets, especially if one hasn’t eaten enough fiber in their diet previously, is excess gas. This does go away on its own after a while, but one way to stop it from happening altogether is to eat probiotic-rich food like sauerkraut, kimchi, vegan kefir, vegan yogurt, tempeh, and miso with meals. These fermented foods will help keep good bacteria more abundant than the bad bacteria in your gut, which will help banish excess gas.

Tip 2. Ensure You’re Getting Necessary Vitamins

Something to keep in mind here, even though vegans often get an adequate number of vitamins and minerals from eating loads of fruit and vegetables, is that there are a few supplements that will increase your health in order to succeed in this diet. The most common recommendation for vegans and in standard American diet is to add B12 , D3 , Omega-3 DHA + EPA. Here are 7 supplements to consider when switching to a plant-based diet.

Tip 3. Eat in Balance at Meals

One of the most common themes I see when people are concerned about their digestion or energy levels is an overabundance of one type of food on their plates and not mixing in a variety of types of food. Mastering a good ratio of foods takes practice and becomes easier over time but eating with the "golden plate" method in mind can ensure you are giving your body what it needs: For lunch and dinner fill half of your plate with veggies or greens, a quarter with protein, and the last quarter with whole grains. It is that simple! You can then add healthy fats like avocado or nuts and seeds in 2 tbsp serving sizes.

Tip 4. Take Your Time While Eating

When food enters your mouth is when digestion actually begins. To increase the ease in digestion and make sure that all the plant food is getting broken down well, slow down and chew your food! A good tip for this is to place your fork down every time you take a new bite.

Tip 5. Ensure You're Getting Protein at Every Meal

This is a common mistake for many people who go vegan in the beginning: not getting enough protein. To make sure you are reaching the essential amount of amino acids, eating protein with every lunch and dinner will make things a bit easier. It is also important to eat a variety of protein throughout the week. For example, eating tofu, beans, and seeds will give you an extra boost to meet your recommended amount of protein. Here are the top sources of protein on a plant-based diet.

Tip 6. Always be Prepared When Dining Out with Friends and Family