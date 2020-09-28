Actor Woody Harrelson is the narrator of a new climate change documentary called Kiss The Ground available to stream on Netflix. The star is known to be a staunch advocate for both animals and the environment through his vegan lifestyle, which he has followed for more than 30 years. This new film stars Harrelson's voice alongside other Hollywood A-listers like Gisele Bündchen, Ian Somerhalder, and Jason Mraz, and is directed and produced by Rebecca and Josh Tickell.

"There's so much bad news about our plant. It's so overwhelming," Harrelson says, as Kiss The Ground's trailer opens. "The truth is, I have given up. This is the story of a simple solution, a way to heal our planet. This solution is right under our feet and it's as old as dirt."

Kiss The Ground focuses on "regenerative agriculture" and explores the connection between the soil and climate change, and the many ways we as consumers can use dirt to help heal the earth. "By regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies," he says "Using compelling graphics and visuals, along with striking NASA and NOAA footage, the film artfully illustrates how, by drawing down atmospheric carbon, soil is the missing piece of the climate puzzle.

Executive Producer and fellow actor Ian Somerhalder says that working on Kiss The Ground has been a life-changing experience: "This film is the greatest work of my lifetime and my greatest accomplishment (other than being born and having kids of course) I’ve never been more proud of anything in my life. Ever. You’ll see why. This is a simple solution to literally stop climate change in its tracks. This film will change the world and our lives."

Kiss The Ground is available now to stream on Netflix. The documentary has a goal to have one thousand global outdoor screenings to help "spreading the news about regeneration." You can sign up to host a screening here and find one in your area on the documentary's website.