Vegan Burger Orders Are Skyrocketing on DoorDash Delivery Platform This Year
Not in the mood to cook? If you’re anything like us during these strange, socially distanced days, firing up an order on popular food delivery platform, DoorDash, is a pretty convenient way to satiate your craving for a vegan sushi platter or loaded burrito with plenty o’ plant-based beef crumbles.
Or, apparently a burger. Lots and lots of burgers. According to a recent report on food trends from the company, shared on DoorDash’s blog, the first half of the year has revealed a growing interest in vegan eats. To determine their findings, the company used order data from January 1st through June 30th of this year, along with a national consumer survey polling 2,000 Americans on their eating behavior. Per their results, “plant-based foods are on the rise with a huge surge for meatless burgers with a 443% increase.” If you were to line them all up, we’re going to go ahead and guess that’s a lot of semi-trucks filled with plant-based patties, dear readers.
Report Shows Plant-Based Options on the Rise
In addition to the rising interest in plant-based meat, 18-to-24-year-old customers revealed themselves to be the demographic “most interested in finding plant-based and vegan ordering options.” (Three cheers for the youngsters! Though we can’t say we’re surprised; check out this recent survey from The Food Institute that showed that Gen Z-ers want to eat more vegan or plant-based foods.)
When it comes to food habits sea change is coming in terms of diners’ evolving palates. According to DoorDash’s report, 20% have seriously considered veganism, and 6% are or have been vegan at some point in time. Food-wise, vegetable pasta was called out as the most appetizing vegan dish among options, coming in first by 31%. Tofu dishes were dubbed least appetizing, clocking in last by 36%. Interestingly, those young adults in the ages 18-to-24 sector ranked plant-based meat first with 27% of respondents selecting it as their number one over vegetable pasta, revealing that this age group is really gung-ho for plant-based meat.
While America still has a long way to go on the vegan front, this encouraging data definitely bodes well for the growth of a plant-based or plant-curious consumer base. On that note, we’re thinking that The Candle Cafe’s Beyond burger with vegan mozzarella cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, mesclun, tomatoes and pickles on a sesame seed bun with potato fries and a side of Buffalo-crusted cauliflower with mesclun and garlic-cashew dipping sauce is calling our name.