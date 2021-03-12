UGG, everyone's favorite comfy slippers and boots, just released its first plant-based and sustainably sourced line of footwear. The debut of The Plant Power Collection comes aptly with UGG's initiative to evolve in a direction centered around sustainability. The new line of footwear branches seamlessly from UGG’s first line of sustainable shoes, FEEL GOOD, launched last Fall in October 2020. The new line features a consistent focus around comfort, maintaining their classic look of furry footwear, only this line excludes animal products and is produced as carbon neutral.

The new line includes three different shoe styles, including two variations of plush slippers, and one hemp-shoe lined with TENCEL™ Lyocell. They are available in various colorways for maximum customization.

Along with responsibly sourced materials, UGG is also working towards more sustainable packaging, opting to ship products in the brand's own containers in order to avoid excess waste. They are committed to producing as little waste as possible, going as far as to print material information on FSC-certified tissue paper used for packing products instead of including cardstock inserts in packages. FSC certification is considered the gold standard designation that ensures paper products are responsibly sourced in eco-conscious ways.

“At UGG, we are committed to doing our part to combat climate change,” Andrea O’Donnell, President, UGG & Koolaburra by Ugg of Deckers Brands, said in a press release. “Our design team took inspiration from our iconic styles and created new silhouettes made from carbon-neutral, plant-based materials.”

The Plant Power Collection features TENCEL™ Lyocell across all three styles. Lyocell is a material made by harvesting wood pulp from responsibly sourced trees and converting it into regenerated cellulosic fibers. This creates a plant-based version of the iconic UGG fur, without any animal materials.

Hevea rubber is derived from latex found in Hevea rubber trees, and now makes up the soles of new shoes in The Plant Power Collection. Along with this, sugarcane is also being used to manufacture soles. Sugarcane absorbs 1.6 pounds of CO2 for every pound of ethylene replaced, making its use in UGG products a major step forwards to a more sustainable mode of manufacture.

The Neumel Natural shoe is one of three styles in The Plant Power collection, debuting a hemp blend as a brand new surface material. This blend is 45 percent hemp and 55 percent cotton.

The Plant Power Collection adds three stylish choices to the selection of vegan footwear. Two styles of plush sandals take the floor with brightly colored fur-covered straps. These sandals have the option to be flat-soled or with a high platform for an edgier look. The Fluff Sugar Sandals come in Blue, Pink, White, and Yellow. The Fluff Sugar Platforms come in three colors: Yellow, White, and Pink, at perfect timing with Spring just around the corner.

The Neumel Natural shoes showcase the hemp blend canvas-like look, and come in Natural, Indigo, and Grey, perfect to pair with bright or neutral colors this spring. The style is derived from their original style of Neumel Boot, only this time the suede is swapped for a lighter carbon footprint in hemp, cotton, and Lyocell.

The Plant Power collection is available to order on the UGG Website. Why not start off the new season with a fresh pair of sustainable kicks?