Someday—we hope sooner rather than later⁠—the exploitation of dolphins (and other animals) at SeaWorld-style parks and tourist experiences where people pay money to swim with captive dolphins in pools will be a thing of the past. Well, we just got one step closer to the future.

On June 22nd, PETA announced that Roger Holzberg and Walt Conti of Edge Innovations have been awarded an Innovator for Animals Award from the organization for their animatronic dolphin design that may change marine captivity for good.

The robotic dolphin Edge Innovations has designed looks much like the real animal and can replicate its actions, too, all without exposing these animals to the needless suffering that many of these majestic mammals endure. As PETA notes, at entertainment centers like Seaworld, the incredibly smart mammals are sentenced to a life away from their natural habitat in small, chemically-treated tanks and used as breeding machines. At “swim with the dolphins” experiences, dolphins may be abducted from their mothers, sold for financial profit and forced to spend their lives in cramped tanks, which can lead to ulcers and even premature death.

Robotic Dolphins May be a Peak Into the Future

Now, there’s hope that these horrifying norms may change. “These visionary designers have thrown a lifeline to sensitive dolphins who are exploited in ‘swim with dolphins’ encounters and archaic marine parks,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in the media statement. “PETA is honoring them for making waves with this high-tech invention that lets people get up close to dolphins without harming them.” PETA Australia is also bestowing an Innovator for Animals Award to Melanie Langlotz of Geo AR Games in New Zealand for her pivotal work with Edge Innovations to create the animatronic dolphin.

These innovators’ incredible design has the potential to reduce or even erase the practice of capturing dolphins for human entertainment. “When I first saw the dolphin, I thought that it could be real,” one amazed swimmer says of the experience with Edge Innovations design. Watch the video below to see the animatronic dolphins in action, as they splash around, interact with humans, and more

There’s still a long way to go in eliminating this cruel entertainment industry from society, but this is certainly one promising step in the right direction. Not to mention, this is a “swim with the dolphins” experience we could definitely get behind taking the grandkids to one day.