New York City-based food and natural wine bar Le Botaniste recently launched a campaign to help plant trees in Peru to combat deforestation. The vegan establishment teamed up with GoForest to plant 156 trees in northwest Peru, a region that has been heavily affected by deforestation, causing a number of negative environmental impacts. The campaign hopes to draw attention to the severe deforestation in this area and help customers make more sustainable choices.

The campaign launch coincided with the International Day of Forests on March 21st, marking the beginning of Le Botaniste's partnership with GoForest to help restore Peru's biodiversity. The initiative also hopes to assist local Peruvian communities, where the current poverty rate is greater than 50 percent.

“We [gave] our customers the opportunity to ‘add’ a tree to their 100-percent plant-based and organic orders, as we look for creative ways to help our customers eat even more sustainably and inspire [them to go] beyond carbon neutrality,” Le Botaniste Brand and Sustainability Manager Alizee Wyckmans told Vegnews.

The wine bar hosted the special donation between March 15 and 21, providing patrons the opportunity to support the effort and plant their own tree in the Le Botaniste forest. The business also donated a tree on behalf of its 55 employees while also matching guest donations.

With four open locations in NYC and three in Belgium, Le Botaniste gives customers a taste of the growing variety in the natural wine industry. The company features a range of delicious vegan wines paired with unique, fresh plant-based fare. The restaurant aims to create a menu that is both sustainable for the planet as well as healthy for the customer. In the past, the restaurant collaborated with CO2logic to become the first organic, plant-based carbon-neutral-certified restaurant in NYC.

GoForest is a partner organization of CO2logic, dedicated to planting trees worldwide in the hopes to assist in the reforestation of damaged ecosystems. The company that partnered with the Le Botaniste hosts projects across the globe, creating jobs and planting trees with help from international communities.