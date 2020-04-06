The vegan food space has seen tremendous growth in the last several years. According to Neilson research, the plant-based foods sector is outpacing every retail food segment by 10 fold. With new businesses continuing to emerge, and more funding than ever flowing into the space now is the perfect time for a program dedicated to the business of the industry.

Say hello to The Plantbased Business Hour. Now, you can watch the plant-based industry’s top movers and shakers on this new digital show, created and hosted by journalist and broadcast personality Elysabeth Alfano. The show airs live weekdays at 1 p.m. pacific time on the Jane Unchained News Network on Facebook and is also accessible on Alfano’s Awesome Vegans podcast.

The show interviews venture capitalists, CEOs, innovators, analysts, entrepreneurs and more with conversations covering a myriad of topics from impact investing to the newest plant-based and cellular agriculture innovations. Alfano also periodically brings in guest experts to break down the top stories from the week's news, discussing trending, timely topics.

Watch Anna Keeve, Contributing Editor of The Beet, on the Plantbased Business Hour



“Investors and consumers are interested in the plant-based arena as they search for healthier options and a safer food supply,” says Alfano. “The Plantbased Business Hour and my interviews give the leaders in this sector a platform to share their strategies and advancements in plant-based innovation with the general public. On the show, I share hopeful business news about how many are working to create a better future for us through their business models."

Prior guests have included the founder of Before the Butcher, Danny O'Malley; Clear Current Capital Venture’s Fund Manager Curt Albright; CEO of Beyond Investing Claire Smith; and Miyoko Schinner of Miyokos Creamery to name a few.

Make sure to tune in to keep your finger on the pulse and up your knowledge of the dynamic, money-making, plant-based business world. If you can’t watch the show live on the Jane UnChained News Network on Facebook, you can also catch it on-demand archived on Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano podcast (accessed anywhere you get your podcasts), on ElysabethAlfano.com and on Alfano’s LinkedIn page.