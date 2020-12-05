If you ask us, the hardest part of going vegan wasn’t giving up eggs, or butter, or sushi Saturdays. Nor was it cupcakes or cheese boards. It was Caesar salad dressing. While there are plenty of worthy substitutes for countless animal food products from the aforementioned butter and cupcakes to burgers and bratwursts, here in Vegan-ville, we’ve long been struggling to find a suitable Caesar dressing substitute.

Help is on the way, guys and gals. Mother Raw, the Canadian wizards behind a slate of plant-based dressings, dips, queso, and condiments has shared some exciting expansion news for all of us in North America—they’ve just closed on a deal for a $6.1 million Series A financing round, led by new investor Forage Capital Partners, alongside Export Development Canada (EDC) and with substantial support from existing investor Whitecap Venture Partners. The investments to “help further propel rapid growth” will be accomplished via enhanced distribution, increased R&D projects, and boosting its marketing and sales efforts.

Since launching in early 2019, the Toronto-based company has distributed its products to approximately 3,700+ stores with roughly 1,600 new retailers coming on in the U.S. including Meijer, Pavilions, Sprouts, Target, Walmart Canada, and Whole Foods, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. With the motto “Put Good on Good,” we love that the brand aspires to get everyone to eat more plant foods. We also love that it’s a woman-led operation, with Kristi Knowles at the helm as Mother Raw’s CEO.

“The Mother Raw team remains steadfast in our focus to delight our consumers, retailers, and suppliers as we advance our mission and business to make consciously crafted plant-based foods that deliver on taste,” said Knowles in a company press release. “Now with added partners on board, Mother Raw is excited about the future ahead with investment partners who

wholeheartedly believe in our mission, are a strategic fit, and possess expertise and knowledge to complement our business. I’m confident our combined efforts and timely boost to the business will bring even greater success.”

Ready to get shopping? Check out all of their products—from Ranch Dressing and Spicy Vegan Queso to French Onion Dip and Poppy Seed Dressing— here.

Just remember to thank us for turning you onto the Mother Raw mother lode when you scarf up that superb vegan Caesar.