The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies has just announced a new certificate program examining the environmental impact of food systems as well as the increasingly important issue of sustainability as the threat of climate change grows. Food and Sustainability is an online course that will explore the intersection between sustainability, accessibility, and food justice, and how we can work towards a universal food system that provides healthy food for all without overtaxing our planet or its natural resources.

T. Colin Campbell Center Launches Food and Sustainability Certificate

“We are incredibly excited to offer this new online certificate which is a natural extension of our global mission,” said LeAnne Campbell, President at The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies. “This new program will provide students with the​ tools to advocate for a more sustainable and equitable food system,​ ​whether they are business professionals, community organizers, or environmentally-conscious citizens.”

T. Colin Campbell Lends His Decades of Expertise to This Program

At the helm of this program will be T. Colin Campbell Ph.D., himself, a founding father of the shift to a plant-based diet and co-author of The China Study, the most comprehensive studies ever done on human nutrition spanning over 20 years. Alongside Campbell will be more than fifteen leaders in environment, public health, and policy to inform students about the varying issues within the current food systems, and how to build a more equitable system for all. The course will focus on the different sectors of the food system including farming, environment, social and economic implications, and how they intersect.

“The panel of instructors is an incredible gathering of some of the greatest minds around the topic of sustainability,” continues LeAnne Campbell. “Expertises include agriculture, marine habitats, government policy, community activism, business practices, and much more. We are truly proud of what we have created in this next important step of education.”

This six-week course is done virtually and on a self-paced schedule, requiring an estimated five to seven hours per week to complete. To become an expert on food and sustainability and take the course, visit this link.

The T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies (CNS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to increasing awareness of the extraordinary impact that food has on the health of our bodies, our communities, and our planet. Through science-based education, service, and advocacy, we seek to inspire and connect all people, providing practical solutions to enable a healthier life, more equitable communities, and a sustainable world.

We offer grants to empower individuals and organizations who are focused on increasing food literacy, improving access to healthy and affordable food, and building sustainable and equitable food systems. Our library of content and tools includes two online certificates, one on Food Sustainability and another on Plant-Based Nutrition, as well as articles, recipes, newsletters, and other free educational resources. Learn more at​ ​nutritionstudies.org​.