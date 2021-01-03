New plant-based condiments are rapidly cropping up on US supermarket shelves left and right. Just a couple of years ago, it would seem like an impossibility to be able to buy a totally vegan jar of mayonnaise at your local grocery store, but thanks to Hellmann’s, that has become a reality. Just this weekend, another American classic has been spotted on the shelf with a dairy-free label. Hidden Valley Ranch has seemingly moved in silence to release a plant-based version of the fan-favorite dressing, and the Instagram account @BigBoxVegan has spotted it before any word from the brand about its national release.

On January 2nd, the IG account, which documents vegan products from retail chains across the country, sent out a story showing a grainy photo of a bottle of dairy-free Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, addressing its 35,000 followers by saying, “This [photo] has been making the rounds on Facebook. No one can confirm it’s even real, 100% #vegan, where it’s sold, or who took the photo. If you’ve seen this unicorn, let me know!”

@BigBoxVegan on Instagram

Just 24 hours later, and @BigBoxVegan has found the confirmation it needs to say confidently that Hidden Valley Ranch’s plant-powered dairy-free dressing is in fact the real deal, and the ingredient list is 100% vegan. @BigBoxVegan posted a follow-up screenshot of the dairy-free dressing being sold on foodcity.com, which labeled the product as ’The Original Ranch Plant-Powered Topping & Dressing,’ ringing in at $3.59 for a 12-ounce bottle.

@BigBoxVegan on Instagram

We have yet to hear from Hidden Valley Ranch about the new product, and where and when plant-based customers across the country can hope to snag a bottle, but thanks to @BigBoxVegan, we’ll be on high alert next time we pass through the grocery store condiments aisle.