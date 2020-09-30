French Government Announces Mink Fur Farming Ban

France, the second-largest fur exporter to the UK, is joining a rising number of countries in banning factory mink farming. Announced by French minister Barbara Pompili, France will shut down the last four remaining factory mink fur farms in the next five years.

In a statement to Plant Based News, Claire Bass, the executive director for Humane Society International/UK said, "We applaud the French government for taking a stand against the immense suffering endured by mink for fur fashion. This announcement is a great first step for France, but it allows for the unnecessary suffering of mink to continue for another five years."

France joins several other European countries who have moved forward with similar fur bans, including Poland, who just last week moved forward with a bill that is set to ban the factory farming of minks, foxes, and raccoon dogs.