Seth Goldman and Julia Farkas, founders of Honest Tea and early investors in Beyond Meat, have recently launched a platform called Eat the Change, meant to empower consumers to eat climate-friendly foods as well as offering grants to organizations that help support efforts to fight climate change through food.

Eat the Change's mission statement highlights that “our choices about what we eat represent our single biggest opportunity to change our environmental footprint. Eat the Change combines marketplace solutions with education and activism to empower consumers to make dietary choices aligned with their concerns around climate and health.”

Eat The Change's 2020 Grant Recipients

It was announced that 11 national nonprofit organizations will be grant recipients of the inaugural Eat the Change Impact program. The organizations chosen are By Any Greens Necessary Inc., CCOF Foundation, Center for World Indigenous Studies, Factory Farming Awareness Coalition, Food for Climate League, La Raza for Liberation, Partnership for a Healthier America, The Climate Collaborative, The Plantrician Project, UPSTREAM and World Resources Institute: Cool Food Pledge.

“This call to democratize the relevance of climate-friendly eating is the focus of another Changemaker, La Raza for Liberation. Noting the necessity of inclusive conversations around climate-friendly foods, Executive Director KR Vargas added: “The whole concept of plant-based and sustainable eating is very much rooted in an Indigenous value system and diverse cultural traditions, but that isn’t frequently discussed in the mainstream movement. At the same time, Black and Indigenous communities are often most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, so it is crucial to create space for these broader conversations and bring in vital questions around access and equity.”

These grants range in amount from $10,000 to $20,000 and are being given to organizations that embody Eat the Change’s core value that there is a connection between food and climate change.