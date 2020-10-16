If you're in Canada don’t forget to start bringing reusable bags to stores: The Canadian government has announced it intends to ban plastic bags and other single-use plastics across Canada by the end of 2021.

The ban on single-use plastics includes straws, drink stirrers, six-pack soda can rings, utensils, and food containers. This ban is part of Canada's commitment to achieving zero plastic waste by 2030.

Canada's Plastic Ban Looks to Tackle Pollution

“Plastic pollution threatens our natural environment. It fills our rivers or lakes, and most particularly our oceans, choking the wildlife that lives there. Canadians see the impact that pollution has from coast to coast," said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The Canadian government has estimated that three million tons of plastic are wasted each year, and of this only nine percent is recycled. This is "the equivalent of 570 garbage bags full of plastic every minute, every day. It is estimated that if we do nothing about it, in just 30 years, there could be more plastic than fish in the ocean,” explained Wilkinson, who clarified that this ban does not include various plastics used in the medical field.

Other Countries Join to Combat Plastic Waste

Many countries along with Canada are finding ways to tackle plastic pollution and waste. England has just passed its own single-use plastic ban, which was originally supposed to take place in April but due to the coronavirus, was postponed to October 1st. “Single-use plastics cause real devastation to the environment and this government is firmly committed to tackling this issue head-on,” George Eustice, Environment Secretary stated.