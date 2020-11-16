Q: I'm Confused About Serving Size– How Do I know What Portion to Eat?

A: I agree that serving sizes are confusing and sometimes unrealistic. Although the package says you should make a quarter cup of quinoa, that isn’t really that much food. But there’s a difference between serving size and portion size.

Serving size is the standardized amount of food that appears on the nutrition facts label. Two different brands of rice will always have the same serving size. But serving sizes don’t always represent the amount of food you typically eat.

Portion size, on the other hand, is the amount of food you choose to consume. Portion size can be more of less than the serving size. For example, the Nutrition Facts label may say that a ½ cup of cereal is one serving, but maybe you eat a 1 cup portion size.

In recent years, Americans have started to eat more than the standard serving sizes, and the nutrition facts label has tried to make serving sizes bigger to account for this change. Still, everyone is so different in their size, age, and activity level that it’s difficult to set a serving size that works for every person. That said, there are some visual recommendations to help you assess a portion size.

Fruits & Vegetables

Only about 1 in 10 Americans actually eat the recommended amount of fruits (1.5 to 2 cups) and veggies (2 to 3 cups) per day. That’s why I normally tell people to eat as many fruits and veggies as you like. But although it’s rare, it is possible to overeat produce, especially starchy veggies and high sugar fruits. If you’re having 4 bananas and 3 potatoes per day, that might be too much. Aim to get 5 servings of fruits & veggies per day. Each serving should be about 1 cup, or the size of a baseball or a fist.

Grains

Flip over a bag of pasta and you’ll see the serving size is 2-ounces, but you likely eat more than that in one sitting. And that’s okay because the general recommendations for grains are anywhere from 3 to 8 ounces per day. Since you likely don’t measure everything you eat, 1-ounce is equal to about 1 slice of bread, 1 cup of cereal, ½ cup of cooked rice, ½ cup cooked pasta, ½ cup oatmeal, 3 cups of popcorn, or 5 whole-wheat crackers. Those who are a bit more active need more carbohydrates and will probably have more grain intake. Plant-based eaters may also be on the higher end of the spectrum because they eat grains for protein.

Nuts

It’s easy for plant-based eaters to go crazy on nuts. They fill you up and provide tons of nutrients, like heart-healthy fats, fiber, and protein. The only caveat is that the portion size of nuts is rather small--1-ounce. Each nut weighs a different amount, so the best way to portion it out is to look at the nutrition facts label. It will usually say something like “1-ounce ( 23 almonds)”. For nut butter, stick to 1 tablespoon, which is about the size of a thumb. Plant-based eaters may find they can get away with eating a bit more than these standard portion sizes since nuts offer protein and calories for a meatless diet.

Oils

The amount of oil you can have each day varies from 2 to 5 teaspoons. Healthy oils, like olive oil or grapeseed oil, add necessary unsaturated fat to the diet. A teaspoon of oil looks like the size of a postage stamp.

Although these portion sizes are general “recommendations”, they might not work for everyone. Remember that people are different, so you may have to alter these suggestions based on how they make you feel.

Natalie Rizzo, MS, RD is an NYC-based Registered Dietitian, food and nutrition writer and national speaker. She has a Master’s in Nutrition and Exercise Physiology from Columbia University, and she has been a vegetarian for close to a decade.