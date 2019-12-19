8 Holiday Recipes Everyone Will Love, and They Won’t Believe are Vegan

The holidays are here and you know what that means, right? An abundance of fantastic food with even more fantastic people! Just in case you’re looking to impress your friends and family (and let's be real, we all are), I’ve created a set of fully vegan recipes to make for your Holiday Feast that they won't believe are vegan. This Holiday Feast ranges from Vegan Eggnog with Bourbon to creamy White Mac & Cheeze to a stunning Seitan Holiday Roast!

Some of these recipes take up some time, so be sure to budget your hours (yes, hours) accordingly. It wouldn’t be a Holiday Feast without the extra time and effort, and your family will appreciate the great lengths you go to deliver them a cruelty-free meal. Get ready to hear “WOW!” from everyone.

Hors D’oeuvres & Cocktail

JD Raymundo

Navy Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Bruschetta

Ingredients:

15oz Can of Navy beans

1 Tbsp Freshly Chopped Parsley

6-8 Sun-Dried Tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus extra for baguette

Juice from 1 Lemon

salt and pepper to taste

1 Baguette

1 Clove of Garlic, peeled and cut in half

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F. Drain and rinse your beans. Transfer to a medium-sized bowl and mash it with a fork. It’s okay if there are some bits that aren’t mashed. Add your parsley, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Mix until evenly combined. Taste for any adjustments. Cut your baguette diagonally into ½ thick slices. Place on a baking tray and lightly brush on some olive oil over your slices. Bake in the oven for 2-3 minutes or until it becomes golden brown. Remove bread from the oven, take your garlic and rub the sliced end on your toasted baguettes. Don’t rub it too much, this will give it a very strong garlic flavor. Spoon your bean mixture onto your baguette, drizzle with some olive oil and serve!

JD Raymundo

Vegan Eggnog with Bourbon

Ingredients:

1 Cup Raw Cashews, soaked in boiling water for 30 minutes

2 ½ Cups of Water

4 Medjool Dates; pitted

½ Tsp Vanilla Extract

½ Tsp Ground Nutmeg

¼ Tsp Ground Cinnamon

¼ Tsp Ground Cloves

4oz Bourbon

Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend for 1 minute or until smooth. To be sure it’s extra smooth, you can run your eggnog through a strainer to catch any bits that didn’t get blended. Adjust for any flavoring. Transfer to a fridge for at least 1 hour to chill it. Serve with a stick of cinnamon or whipped cream on top!

Main



Holiday Seitan Roast

Seitan Ingredients:

Dry Ingredients:

2 Cups Vital Wheat Gluten

1/3 Cup All-Purpose Flour

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

2 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Dried Oregano

4 Tsp Smoked Paprika

½ Tsp Ground Nutmeg

½ Tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of Salt and pepper

Wet Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Miso Paste

3 Tbsp Tamari or Soy Sauce

¾ Cup Beet Juice

½ Cup Water

¼ Cup Olive Oil (or oil of choice)

Seitan Stock

½ Cup Beet Juice

1 Cup Veggie Stock

1 Cup Water

3 Tbsp Tamari or Soy Sauce

1 Sprig Rosemary

2 Sprigs Thyme

2 Bay Leaves

4-5 Cloves of Garlic, peeled and crushed

Directions

In a large bowl, add in your dry ingredients and mix until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk in all your wet ingredients until well combined. Add your wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Using a rubber spatula (or your hands) mix it together until it forms a sticky dough. Knead your dough for 10 minutes until it becomes firm and feels like its bouncing back. If you have a stand mixer with a dough hook, go ahead put your speed to medium and let it knead for 10 minutes. Form your seitan into a thick log. Set aside as you prep the seitan stock. In a bowl, combine your beet juice, veggie stock, water, and tamari. Mix until combined. Heat 2 Tbsp of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Take your Seitan Roast and sear the bottom and the top. For about 3-5 minutes or until browns. Throw in your rosemary, thyme, bay leaves, and garlic into the pan with the seitan and cook until the garlic starts to brown. Turn your heat down to low and add your stock to the pan. Cover your pan and let it cook for 1.5 hours. Spooning your stock over your seitan every 30 minutes. Flip your Seitan over, and cook for another 1.5 hours as you spoon your stock over every 30 minutes. If you find the liquid is starting to get low, add in more water or veggie stock. Once cooked, remove your seitan from the pan. Let it sit for 3-5 minutes. Cut into it and enjoy!

Sides

Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients:

1 lb Green Beans, rinsed, trimmed, and cut in half

2 Tbsp of Olive Oil (or cooking oil of choice)

1 Medium Shallot (or half an onion), diced

3 Cloves of Garlic, minced

1 Tsp Pepper Flakes

1 Tsp Dried Thyme

1 Cup Button Mushrooms, chopped

2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

½ Cup Veggie Broth

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk, unsweetened

1 ½ Cup Crispy Fried Onions (I used store-bought)

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F. Bring a large pot to a boil with lots of salt. Grease an 8x8 baking pan. If using an oven-safe pan or skillet, skip the baking pan. Once water comes to a boil, add in your green beans. Boil for 3-5 Minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large, pan heat up your oil over medium-high heat. Add your shallots and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add pepper flakes, thyme, and mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir your flour into the pan with the rest of the ingredients. Stir until well mixed. Add your veggie broth and non-dairy milk to the pan. Bring to a boil and then turn your heat down to a simmer. Simmer for 3-5 minutes or until the mixture starts to thicken up. Add your beans, and stir until the beans are evenly coated. Transfer your mixture into your baking pan. If using an oven-safe skillet don’t worry about transferring it over. Mix in ½ Cup of the crispy onions into your green bean mixture. Sprinkle the rest of the crispy onions over your green beans. Add more if you’d like! Bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until it starts to slightly bubble. Remove from oven, serve, and enjoy!

White Mac & Cheeze

Ingredients:

16oz Dried Macaroni pasta

¼ Cup Non-Dairy Butter

2 Cloves of garlic, minced

¼ Cup All-Purpose Flour

2 ½ Cups Non-Dairy milk, unsweetened

1 Cup your favorite Vegan Cream Cheese

1 Cup Vegan Parmesan

½ Tsp Ground Mustard

¼ Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a large pot to a boil and cook Macaroni as instructed on package. Drain and transfer back to the pot. Over medium heat, melt your butter in a pan. Once the butter has completely melted, add your garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Whisk in your flour and keep whisking until well combined and it starts to bubble. Slowly pour your non-dairy milk in a steady stream as you continue to whisk. Keep whisking until it thickens a bit and is heated through. Add your vegan cream cheese. Whisk until melted in and your mixture is smooth. Add your parmesan, ground mustard, garlic powder, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir until it is well combined. Taste for any seasoning adjustments. Add your sauce to your cooked pasta and stir until evenly mixed. Garnish with some red pepper flakes, paprika, or extra vegan parm. Enjoy!

Easy Vegan Stuffing

Ingredients:

1.5 lb of Sourdough Bread, chopped in 1-inch cubes and left out overnight to stale

1 Cup Red Onion, diced

1 Cup Celery, sliced

5-6 cloves of Garlic, minced

2 Cup Veggie Stock

Pinch of Salt and Pepper, to taste

¼ Cup Dried Cranberries

1 Tsp Dried Thyme,

½ Tsp Dried Sage

1 Tsp Dried Rosemary

Method:

If your strapped for time and don’t have stale sourdough, you can bake it in the oven at 200F for 20 minutes to dry it out. Preheat oven to 350F and grease baking dish with oil. In a large pan, heat your oil over medium heat. Add your onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add celery and garlic and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes or until celery becomes translucent. Add veggie stock to the pan and stir to pick up anything sticking to the bottom of the pan (those bits are full of flavor!). Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix your bread, dried cranberries, and dried herbs to the pan. Stir until evenly combined and each piece of bread has soaked up the veggie mixture. Transfer over to your baking dish and tightly cover it with foil. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 35 minutes or until top becomes golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Ingredients:

Cake

1 ¼ Cup Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

1 Cup Boiling Water

2 Tbsp ground Flax Seeds

10 Tbsp of Water

1/2 Cup Vegan Butter, unsalted and room temperature

1 ½ Cup All-Purpose Flour

1 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tsp Baking Powder

½ Tsp Salt

¾ Cup Dark Brown Sugar

Toffee Sauce

½ Cup vegan butter, unsalted

1 Cup Dark Brown Sugar

¾ Cup Soy Milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8x8 baking pan and line with parchment paper. Place dates in a bowl and pour over 1 Cup of boiling water over it. Let it sit for 15 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine your ground flaxseeds with 10 Tbsp of water. Set aside to thicken. This will be your flax-egg. In a large bowl, whisk in your flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Once your dates are soaked, transfer to a food processor with water and blend on high until a paste is formed. Set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, beat your butter and sugar on high until pale and fluffy. Reduce your speed to low and beat in your flax egg. Add in half your flour mixture and beat until just combined. Add date paste, beat until combined. Then add the remaining flour mixture and, you guessed it, beat until combined. Be sure to not over mix. Transfer batter to your baking dish and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until you can stick a skewer in the middle and it comes our dry. While it’s baking, create your toffee sauce. Combine butter, sugar, and soy milk in a saucepan over medium heat until butter is melted. Whisk until combined. Turn heat onto high to bring to a boil, once it starts boiling reduce heat back to medium. Continue to whisk for 4 minutes or until sauce thickens. Remove the cake from the oven and using a skewer, poke holes 1-inch apart from each other. Pour half your toffee sauce over the cake and let it soak for 15-20 minutes. Cut into 9 squares and serve with remaining toffee sauce and scoop of coconut ice cream on the side! Enjoy!

These recipes were created for The Beet by JD Raymundo, who is a chef, a vegan and also a personal fitness trainer in his spare time (we are impressed). His website is The Little Almond. Follow Chef JD @The_Little_Almond on IG and on his blog by the same name.