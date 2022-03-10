Eating a plant-based diet centered around whole foods is so healthy that you may not need to take a vegan multivitamin. If you consistently eat a diverse range of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, you're likely getting most of the vitamins and minerals, and other essential nutrients your body needs from your food.

But even the healthiest of plant-based diets may be lacking in nutrients, namely, vitamin B12, vitamin D3 and the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA. There’s also a handful of other important minerals you may be lacking on a plant-based diet, like zinc, iodine, selenium, and iron. Plan your nutrition all you want, but the latest science shows that due to poor soil quality, reduced food diversity, and the lack of nutrient bioavailability in some plant crops, vegans and omnivores alike may be missing out on critical nutrients despite all best efforts and good intentions to eat healthily.

This should not discourage you from eating a plant-based diet – quite the opposite. It's easier than ever to get vitamins on a vegan diet, and in the last five years, there has been a growing number of vitamin brands and nutritional supplements designed specifically for plant-based eaters adhering to a mostly whole foods diet.

Dr. Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D. and author of Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life, tells The Beet, “Individuals who are eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and plant-based milk that is often fortified with vitamins and minerals do not need to be taking a multivitamin or really any supplement, as they will be getting the nutrients they need from their diet.”

Why take a vegan supplement

These supplements should be thought of as “nutritional insurance policies” to help you thrive on a plant-based diet by filling in gaps where your diet may be lacking. Combined with a well-planned whole food plant-based approach, these supplements complement your health by helping to supply nutrients that are known to regulate your immune system, reduce chronic inflammation, improve cognition, enhance sleep, and provide more energy to your day.

Here, we take a closer look at six of the best vegan nutritional supplements. These products eliminate the unnecessary fillers and nutrient overload that are common in many multivitamins and focus on delivering only the nutrients you need to optimize your health. If you’re not taking any supplements at the moment and are considering starting, or are looking to switch up your current one, this info will help in making the best decision of which supplement is right for you.

It’s important to note that taking supplements is not necessary for good health or to thrive on a vegan diet. The intended use is as the name suggests — to supplement a healthy diet. The best thing you can do for your health is to eat a diverse range of whole plant foods every day.

The Best Vegan Multivitamins

Nutrikynd’s Essential 8 takes the top spot as your best comprehensive vegan multi-nutrient supplement. As the name suggests, Nutrikynd’s Essential 8 capsules contain eight essential nutrients generally missing in a plant-based diet. Each capsule contains your daily requirement of vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin), vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), omega-3s (DHA and EPA), iodine, zinc glycinate, iron, selenium, and calcium carbonate. Nutrikynd’s form of B12 is cyanocobalamin, which is the most well-researched form, but not the most active (the most active being methylcobalamin). What’s great about vitamin D3 in Nutrikynd Essential 8 is that it’s delivered in the form of cholecalciferol, the same form as what the body produces after being in direct sunlight.

Nutrikynd believes in full ingredient transparency for consumers. If you’re curious, you can find a full list of their non-GMO, sustainably sourced ingredients on their website. Nutrikynd is based in Australia and offers free shipping on orders over $100 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, China, the UK, and the US.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients ✓

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin X

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol ✓

Iodine included ✓

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

Complement Plus also contains eight critical nutrients typically lacking in most plant-based diets, but the nutritional profile is slightly different from Nutrikynd. Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin), vitamin D3, omega-3s (DHA and EPA), iodine, zinc, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin K2. Each dose delivers the scientifically proven amount required for good health in most adults and is designed to complement a healthy plant-based diet. The B12 comes in the form of methylcobalamin, the most active form. Vitamin D3 comes in a vegan form, but unfortunately not as cholecalciferol, which is the same form of vitamin D that’s produced by your body after sun exposure.

Complement offers full transparency to consumers, allowing you to see directly where ingredients were sourced. If you’re concerned about the environment and animal welfare, you’ll be pleased to know that with each order Complement donates portions of proceeds to help feed rescued animals, offset carbon emissions, and plant trees around the world. Also, they offer a 30 day free trial period and a 100 percent money-back guarantee for 100 days, no questions asked.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients ✓

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol X

Iodine included ✓

Free trial period ✓

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

Wholier’s multivitamin for plant-based people is another high-quality supplement containing the eight essential nutrients often lacking in most plant-based diets. Each Wholier softgel provides vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin), vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), omega-3s (DHA and EPA), iodine naturally sourced from seaweed, iron, zinc, selenium and vitamin K2. Each product is consciously crafted. The B12 comes in the most active and naturally occurring form of methylcobalamin. Vitamin D3 is delivered in a vegan-friendly form as cholecalciferol sourced from microalgae. Vitamin K2 is included to work synergistically with vitamin D3 in the absorption of calcium.

Full transparency is a core value at Wholier. They provide the locations of where each ingredient is sustainably sourced and harvested. Additionally, Wholier is environmentally conscious. In collaboration with Eden Reforestation Projects, they plant two trees for each order. Wholier’s multivitamin is affordable at $39 for a month’s supply. Alternatively, you can save 25 percent and pay only $29 per month when you subscribe for monthly orders. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients ✓

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol ✓

Iodine included ✓

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

Ritual is another great option for plant-based eaters looking to fill nutritional gaps in their diet.

What sets Ritual apart is they offer a wide range of products tailored specifically for different demographics. People of different ages, gender, and stages in life have different nutritional requirements. Ritual takes this into account and offers multivitamins designed for Men 18+, Men 50+, Women 18+, Women 50+, Kids 4+, Teens, Prenatal and Postnatal. This is a huge draw for vegan parents with young kids at home.

Each serving of Ritual’s daily multivitamin contains vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin), vitamin D3 (from lichen), omega-3s (DHA and EPA), zinc, vitamin A, magnesium, folate, vitamin E, boron, and vitamin K2. All ingredients are traceable, non-GMO, third-party tested, and contain no artificial or synthetic flavors.

What holds Ritual back from being the top pick is they don’t include iodine in their ingredient list, which is a critical nutrient often overlooked on a vegan diet. Ritual offers a simple monthly subscription that can be paused or canceled at any time, free shipping within US and Canada, and a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients ✓

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol X

Iodine included X

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

Hippo7’s Vegan Complete provides high-quality nutrients designed to support a healthy plant-based diet in one convenient supplement. Each serving contains vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin), vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), omega-3s (DHA and EPA), iodine, calcium, iron, and zinc. All ingredients are vegan, non-GMO, sustainably sourced, bioavailable, NSF certified, third-party tested, gluten-free, and contain no synthetic colorants. Hippo7 also tests for heavy metals which is an added benefit. They offer a 30 day, no questions asked, money-back guarantee.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients X

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol X

Iodine included ✓

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping X

Vedge Essential combines four of the main nutrients generally lacking on a vegan diet and packs them into one daily capsule. All ingredients are non-GMO, third-party tested, and vegan. These include vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin), vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), omega-3s (DHA and EPA), and vitamin K2. Vitamin B12 is delivered as methylcobalamin, the most active and efficient form of B12. Vitamin D3 is delivered as cholecalciferol, the same form as what your body naturally produces after sun exposure. In addition to the big three nutrients, vitamin K2 is included as it aids in the absorption of vitamin D3 and improves bone mineral density. Vedge offers an impressive 365-day full refund policy if you’re not happy with their product, as well as free shipping no matter the destination.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients X

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol ✓

Iodine included X

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

Future Kind’s essential multivitamin is great for those looking to supplement only the big three nutrients typically deficient on a plant-based diet — vitamin B12, vitamin D3, and omega-3s. Each ingredient is third-party tested and free of GMOs, gluten, wheat, yeast, nuts, soy, sugar, salt, artificial colors, preservatives, and is 100 percent vegan. Although this product doesn’t contain any other nutrients beyond the big three, it’s safe for children aged 11 and older which is an added bonus. Future Kind also has a complete multivitamin with over 22 vitamins and minerals to support a vegan diet (if you’re looking to incorporate more nutrients, this may be a better option for you).

The focus of this review though is to highlight products that contain minimal ingredients so Future Kind’s Complete Multivitamin doesn’t make the cut. Future Kind has a 60-day money-back guarantee and free carbon-neutral shipping in the US on orders over $60. Also, all packaging is eco-friendly and a portion of proceeds is donated to animal sanctuaries.

Contains minimum 8 essential nutrients X

Ingredient sourcing and transparency ✓

Delayed-release capsules ✓

B12 delivered as methylcobalamin ✓

Vitamin D3 delivered as cholecalciferol X

Iodine included X

Free trial period X

Money-back guarantee ✓

Free US shipping ✓

The Bottom Line: All of these vegan multivitamins are good supplements.

When it comes to finding a high-quality, sustainability-sourced nutritional supplement to support a healthy plant-based diet, you can’t go wrong with any of these products. Combining any of these supplements with a whole food plant-based diet will give you nutritional peace of mind and ensure you’re providing your body with the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to optimize your physical and mental health and performance.