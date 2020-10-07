These gluten-free pumpkin whoopie pies are the perfect Autumn treat. Using only maple syrup as a sweetener, you get a healthy dessert that is chock-full of Fall flavor.

Whoopie pies are a classic American treat. While they are called a ‘pie,’ they definitely do not resemble a traditional pie of any kind. These guys look more like cookie sandwiches, and their texture much more resembles cake than anything. Between these two cookie-cake hybrid layers is a deliciously fluffy, buttery filling.

Typically, whoopie pies are filled with buttercream or even cream cheese icing. In this recipe, we get the same lusciousness that those icings offer by using coconut cream instead. This alternative has an unbeatable natural creaminess and sweetness. We enhance it with a little butter – this adds richness to the filling.

If never had a whoopie pie before, here is your chance to finally enjoy one, without all the guilt and the refined sugar!

It's Pumpkin Season!

Fall is here and that means pumpkins! These beautiful orange squashes are a quintessential part of the season. Whether you are carving them or eating them, pumpkins are pretty hard to avoid this time of year.

Pumpkin does oh so well when you combine it with spices like cinnamon. It is not a coincidence that pumpkin spice lattes taste so good! We take the spin on the traditional whoopie pie by incorporating pumpkin puree, cinnamon, and nutty maple syrup. The combination results in a dessert that is filled with all the classic autumn flavor we love.

The Power of Coconut Flour

To make these pumpkin whoop pies recipe gluten-free, we utilize nutrient-dense coconut flour. Coconut flour comes from dried coconut meat, which is ground into flour. That is how natural it is! Coconut flour is one of the best ways to incorporate the nutritional benefits coconuts have to offer, without having to climb any palm trees. (Although, a tropical vacation does sound fabulous!)

Coconut flour is packed with nutrition. It is abundant in fiber and healthy fats necessary in everyone’s diet. It even has protein. These elements help to increase your energy and keep you feeling full and satisfied. This makes it a better alternative to the classic purpose flour.

The best part about coconut flour is that a little goes a long way. Coconut flour is one of the more costly flours at the supermarket. But, you will get a lot of baking out of one single bag. In this recipe, you only need a half cup of coconut flour – that is it. Think of all the whoopie pies you can make once you get your hands on a bag.

With that being said, coconut flour also absorbs liquid like crazy! If you are doubling the recipe, make sure that you include enough liquid to balance out the increase in coconut flour. Even a quarter cup more of coconut flour will completely change the recipe.

Only Natural Sweeteners

We figured out how to make the same delicious treat, without all the refined sugar. These pumpkin whoopie pies are naturally sweetened with maple syrup. This beloved breakfast condiment enhances the fall flavors, like ground cinnamon, in this recipe.

While maple syrup does have high sugar content, this sweetener offers some impressive health benefits. Maple syrup is plentiful in core minerals. It is a powerful source of antioxidants, which boost our immune system and protect us from certain diseases too, whereas regular table sugar has minimal nutritional benefits and more sugar.

When searching for maple syrup, make sure you check the ingredients. Many maple syrups in supermarkets can be blended with corn syrup and/or other refined sugar sources. Try to find maple syrup with a ‘Grade’ rating, to ensure you are getting a natural sweetener only!

This recipe also incorporates vanilla extract and coconut cream, which add additional sweetness. Altogether, these 3 ingredients create some guilt-free pumpkin whoopie pies.

Recipe Developer: Ligia Lugo

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Whoopie Pies Ingredients 1/2 teacup Coconut Flour

1 teacup Cashew Paste

1 teacup Pumpkin Puree

2 Vegan Eggs

1/3 teacup Maple Syrup

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Cinnamon Cream: 3/4 teacup Vegan Butter

3 tbsp Coconut Cream

1/2 tsp Maple Syrup

1 tbsp Vanilla Instructions Mix all the ingredients for the cookies in a bowl. Shape the biscuits with an ice cream spoon and place it on baking paper. Bake at 180 degrees for 15-18 minutes. Leave to cool completely. Mix butter, coconut cream, maple syrup, and vanilla in a bowl. Beat with a mixer until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Coat the bottom of the cookies with cream and stick them to one another.

Nutrition: